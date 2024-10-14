Alt, Slater returns lead to positive steps for Chargers' offense
Starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt made their returns for the Los Angeles Chargers, and it produced the results Los Angeles needed.
The Chargers returned from an early bye week to defeat the Denver Broncos in a pivotal AFC West game that decided second place for the time being.
Denver was riding a three-game winning streak that was sparked by a stingy defense, but the Chargers' tackles returned to provide the offense with the tools neccessary to dominate.
The NFL's 31st-ranked passing offense entering the week had the confidence to run the ball 38 times agaisnt Denver, following through with offensive coordinator Greg Roman's philosophy.
However, Los Angeles only mustered 3.4 yards per carry and one touchdown on the ground.
For the first time this season, the Chargers secured a win via the passing game.
Quarterback Justin Herbert was 21 of 34 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown. Nine different players caught passes for Los
Angeles as the Chargers were able to spread the ball around and avoid turnovers against the league's third-best scoring defense.
A large part of the Broncos' scoring defense being so good was their ability to hold opposing offenses to 159.8 passing yards per game entering Week 6. Entering Sunday, the Chargers averaged 136 per game with a season-high of 179.
Now, the Chargers find themselves at 3-2 before heading to Arizona to play the 2-4 Cardinals for the first Monday Night Football game to ever be exclusive to ESPN+.
The Cardinals allow a dismal 147.8 rushing yards per game, which will widen many eyes in the Chargers' locker room and allow running back J.K. Dobbins the chance to eclipse 100 rushing yards for the first time since the Week 2 win at the Carolina Panthers.
