On SI Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: New No. 1 Team and Every Team’s Best Rookie
After a big road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a showdown between undefeated teams, the Philadelphia Eagles have taken over the No. 1 spot in the On SI NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5.
The On SI NFL Power Rankings are voted on by our team publishers. The Buffalo Bills had held a slight lead in the rankings last week, but the Eagles passed them after winning at Tampa Bay 31-25.
All of the first-place votes went to the Eagles and Bills, but 80 percent of those votes went to the defending Super Bowl champions.
The surging Detroit Lions moved up to No. 3.
Here are this week’s rankings, starting with the last-place Tennessee Titans,, along with the best rookie for each team.
32. Tennessee Titans
While Tennessee can essentially do nothing right as a team, first overall pick Cam Ward, in spite of his Week 4 struggles, continues to shine as a beacon of long-term hope for the Titans. Moving forward, Ward’s development should take center stage as the franchise seems to spiral toward another inevitable reset.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
31. New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Banks Jr. has the most upside of the class, but Jonas Sanker has had a big impact right away. With Julian Blackmon out, Sanker has moved into the starting lineup. He has one interception, three passes defended, 16 total tackles, and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 50 percent completion percentage.
Patrick McAvoy, New Orleans Saints On SI
30. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, the 8th overall selection in 2025, has 18 catches for 278 yards, but his catch rate is barely over 50 percent and he hasn’t scored a touchdown. The 6’5” 260 pound 5th round TE Mitchell Evans has emerged playing 55 snaps the last two weeks, combining 5 catches with solid run blocking. 4th round safety Lathan Ransom is a surprising rookie set to see more playing time with solid run defense and tackling - he is likely to soon unseat starting safety Nick Scott.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
29. New York Jets
Armand Membou has played every offensive snap of the season for the Jets and has allowed just one sack. The Jets have struggled with penalties, but Membou hasn't received one yet. He's the 19th highest-graded offensive tackle in football through four games, per PFF.
Patrick McAvoy, New York Jets On SI
28. Miami Dolphins
One of the many reasons the Dolphins have gotten off to a disappointing start has been the lack of significant contributions from any of their rookies, and the reality is it’s difficult to find one who has stood out very much. If not impossible. Since we have to pick one, we’ll go with sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II, who has brought an element of physicality to the running game with his ability to break tackles.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
27. Cleveland Browns
Although he’s only started three games, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is a lone bright spot on a bad Browns offense. As the offense continues to struggle with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at the helm, Judkins proves the Browns had a plan for life after Nick Chubb.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
26. New York Giants
Although the Jaxson Dart era is off to a fantastic start at quarterback and fellow first-rounder Abdul Carter is making a splash of his own on defense, fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo has actually been the top rookie. Skattebo’s hard-nosed running style and excitability have resonated with fans who long for the days of smashmouth football by Big Blue. What’s more, Skattebo’s ability to pick up the tough yardage and break some longer runs has been a huge help to a struggling Giants offense looking to get back on solid footing.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
25. Las Vegas Raiders
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty struggled through the season’s first three games for reasons largely outside his control. Still, he solidified himself as the Raiders’ best rookie with his three-touchdown, 155 all-purpose-yards performance against the Bears in Week 4. The rest of the Raiders’ rookie class has not made much of an impact through four games, making Jeanty unquestionably the Raiders’ best rookie so far.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant IV Las Vegas Raiders On SI
24. Houston Texans
The Texans’ rookie spotlight should shine on none other than fourth-round running back Woody Marks after his electric showing vs. the Titans. Marks posted his career high in total touches and yards and scored two touchdowns to help Houston recover from its early-season offensive woes and score its highest point total since Week 12 of 2024. Expect to see much more of his involvement in the backfield moving forward.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
23. New England Patriots
While New England continues to enjoy solid performances from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and safety Craig Woodson, the Pats’ fourth overall selection in April’s Draft, left tackle Will Campbell, has given their once-beleaguered offensive line a major boost. In the Pats’ dominating win over the Panthers in Week 4, Campbell allowed zero sacks, zero pressures and zero quarterback hits. In short, Drake Maye has found his blindside protector.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
22. Chicago Bears
The Bears enter their bye all even at 2-2 after upending the Raiders in a Week 4 game that the “same old Bears” would’ve lost. The culture shift in Chicago is happening in real time thanks to Caleb Williams’ improvement under Ben Johnson. The Bears will hope for a bigger contribution from rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland when they return to action, as Loveland missed Week 4 with a hip injury and has only three catches for 43 yards on the season.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
21. Atlanta Falcons
With the Falcons redshirting their entire 2024 class, it feels like there are two drafts' worth of rookies out there. Four defensive rookies are playing significant minutes, and you could ask four people which one has been best and you could get four different answers. However, safety Xavier Watts may have been the most consistent. The player most forgotten in the James Pearce Jr. trade leads the Falcons with two interceptions.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
20. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are relying on multiple rookies to make an impact, including third-round guard Dylan Fairchild. Fairchild has started all four games and, while he’s taken his lumps, may be part of the long-term solution in the Bengals’ offensive line room. First-round pick Shemar Stewart flashed his potential but is dealing with an ankle injury. Second rounder Demetrius Knight Jr. has made some nice plays, including an interception at Denver, but has been inconsistent.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
19. Dallas Cowboys
There isn’t much for the Cowboys to choose from. First-round pick Tyler Booker was off to a strong start, but the guard will miss the next four to six weeks with a high-ankle sprain. That leaves second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku as the only Cowboys rookie to make an impact. The good news is Ezeiruaku showed up against the Packers and was much improved against the run. He has undeniable pass-rushing ability, so as long as he can continue to make strides against the run, he could turn out to be the gem of the class.
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
18. Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Will Johnson has missed the last two weeks with a groin injury. Before being sidelined, his coverage talent was on obvious display in lifting the Cardinals’ secondary. First-round pick Walter Nolen hasn’t seen the practice field due to his calf injury and third-round pick Jordan Burch flashed in preseason but hasn’t been able to carry that success over to the regular season.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
17. Minnesota Vikings
First-round pick Donovan Jackson has been the Vikings’ best rookie, and he was missed last week in Dublin while recovering from a wrist injury that he played through in Week 3 against the Bengals. The good news is that Jackson should be back at left guard after the Week 6 bye. Until then, he could be one of three starters out with injuries on the O-line.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
16. Denver Broncos
RJ Harvey has begun to build up a head of steam behind J.K. Dobbins. The second-round pick totaled 98 yards from scrimmage in Monday night’s commanding win over the Bengals, and he scored his first NFL touchdown (through the air). The other rookie slowly being given more bites at the apple is wide receiver Pat Bryant. In back-to-back weeks, Bryant has shown his unselfish willingness to block for his teammates, springing big plays, including a Marvin Mims Jr. touchdown on Monday. That led to Sean Payton giving Bryant bigger opportunities as a pass-catcher. Bryant’s time will soon come.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
No, it isn’t Travis Hunter. Hunter has had a slow start as he tries to navigate playing both sides of the ball, though he did make a highlight-reel catch on a big scoring drive vs. the 49ers. Instead, the top rookie has been electric running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has scored through the air and on the ground and had a 50-yard kick return to set the Jaguars up out of halftime in Week 4.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
14. Seattle Seahawks
Some may say receiver/returner Tory Horton is the rookie to watch, but we’ll go with left guard Grey Zabel, who’s helping stabilize an offensive line that’s been terrible for a decade. Zabel’s pass blocking has been sharp and he’s doing his part in the run blocking department, even if the rest of the unit hasn’t caught up yet.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
13. Washington Commanders
Josh Conerly Jr. has to be the Commanders’ leading rookie. Having to deal with the murderers row of pass rushers he has without completely collapsing or getting his QB killed is impressive. Not that he's been perfect, but for a rookie right tackle moving from a college career at left tackle to face Brian Burns, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, and even the Falcons' rotating roster of rushers, is impressive.
Logan Robinson, David Harrison Washington Commanders On SI
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
Though he missed the first two games, first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been the Steelers’ best rookie. The defense’s turnaround over the past two weeks has coincided with his return, and he tipped the ball that DeShon Elliott intercepted in the second quarter against the Vikings in Week 4.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
11. Baltimore Ravens
Malaki Starks continues to be the name to watch for the Ravens, who are now working without Marlon Humphrey due to injury. That means it’s time for the first-round defensive back to fill an even bigger role. It’s time to see if he’s going to be a star for this group.
Noah Strackbein, Baltimore Ravens On SI
10. San Francisco 49ers
Since the first week of training camp, the most impressive rookie has been nickelback Upton Stout. Nothing against first-round pick Mykel Williams – he has been a steady run defender. But Stout has been a playmaker. Through four games, he has two pass breakups and a sack, and he’s giving up a passer rating of 83.2. On Sunday, he intercepted a pass that was intended for Travis Hunter, but was flagged for pass interference. It looked like a clean play to me.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
9. Indianapolis Colts
It’s quite simple; Tight end Tyler Warren is far and away the best Colts rookie. Not only is Warren playing like a Rookie of the Year candidate, but he appears to have the execution and savviness of a 10-year vet. We’ll see how the rest of his debut campaign shakes out, but if these first four weeks are a preview of what’s to come, he’s going to be a superstar.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ohio State rookie Emeka Egbuka has had a huge start. We saw Egbuka clicking early with Baker Mayfield during OTAs and training camp, and he has easily translated over to Sundays in the first month of the season. He has 18 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns. They’ll need him more than ever moving forward with Mike Evans being sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Logan Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
7. Kansas City Chiefs
Nohl Williams had to earn Steve Spagnuolo’s trust to cover the NFL’s best receivers one-on-one. Then, the fourth-round selection surpassed expectations. After helping shut down DeVonta Smith and the Eagles in Week 2, Williams kept Malik Nabers at a career-low two catches in Week 3. On Sunday, the Chiefs held the NFL’s top-rated passer to only 147 yards and produced Jackson’s first interception.
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
6. Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden has been the impact rookie, though that’s practically by default. The first receiver taken in the first round by the Packers since 2002, Golden is third on the team in receptions. He has 11 receptions for 126 yards in four games, with two catches in the first two games but nine in the last two games. The runner-up might be undrafted rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, who continues to play ahead of sixth-round pick and former Georgia teammate Warren Brinson.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
5. Los Angeles Chargers
A Chargers flop against the Giants after going 3-0 over the AFC West shouldn’t overshadow the breakout for first-rounder Omarion Hampton. With Najee Harris on injured reserve, Hampton turned 12 carries into 128 yards and a score on a 10.7-yard average, catching all five of his targets, too. That, while his line missed three starters. Hampton, who is averaging 5.0 yards per carry, should see his workload increase in the coming weeks.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
4. Los Angeles Rams
Since the second week of the season, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart has made a name for himself, establishing a role within a defense that has Pro Bowler Jared Verse and current co-sacks leader Byron Young. His speed, versatility and tenacity are not only a culture fit for the Rams but produces consistent results against top competition.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
3. Detroit Lions
While receiver Isaac TeSlaa has made two eye-opening highlight-reel catches, the Lions’ offense has been rolling the past three weeks due to the play of the offensive line. Rookie guard Tate Ratledge has steadily improved and is a catalyst for the run game. The former Georgia guard has a bright future and should be a staple along the offensive line for the next decade.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
2. Buffalo Bills
No Bills rookie has been on the field more than fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes, whose blocking ability at Yale and Georgia Tech was touted as his main attribute. The 6-foot-4 Hawes, who has played 108 offensive snaps during Buffalo’s 4-0 start, has also made one reception every week and caught a touchdown in Week 2. In Sunday’s win over the Saints, the former All-Ivy League performer out-snapped fellow tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Through Week 4, Hawes is the overall top-rated NFL rookie per PFF.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles struck gold once again with Jihaad Campbell. He's started all four games for the Eagles and has filled up the box score. Through four games, Campbell has an interception, two passes defended, one forced fumble, 22 tackles and has allowed just two catches on seven targets.Patrick McAvoy, Philadelphia Eagles On SI