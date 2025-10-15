On SI Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: New No. 1 Team And Best Next Men Up
There’s a new No. 1 team in the On SI NFL Power Rankings.
After a week of upheaval, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have vaulted to the top of our rankings, which are selected by our team publishers and writers.
The top three teams from last week, the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, all lost by double-digits points. That allowed the Buccaneers, who improved to 5-1 by beating the San Francisco 49ers, to zoom from No. 5 to No. 1 with their first double-digits win of the season.
The Buccaneers’ first four wins came by a total of nine points. On Sunday, they scored a 30-19 victory over the injury-plagued 49ers. Baker Mayfield is fourth in passing yards and third in touchdown passes. Most importantly, he has four game-winning drives; nobody else has more than two.
Here are this week’s rankings, listed from worst to first, along with our best next-man-up choices.
32. New York Jets
The Jets traded for cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. earlier this season, and he was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 6 as Michael Carter II sat with an injury. Brownlee proved to be a big upgrade and likely earned himself more playing time going forward.
Zach Pressnell, New York Jets On SI
31. Tennessee Titans
Unsurprisingly, the Titans first win last week failed to translate to what became another by-the-books loss for a franchise that flew completely off the rails under former coach Brian Callahan. On a rare positive note, rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has looked the part alongside Cam Ward as veteran wideout Calvin Ridley works through injuries and his own lack of production.
Lane Mills, Tennessee Titans on SI
30. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins really haven’t had many bright spots during their 1-5 start, but veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas has turned in a pretty good performance since moving into the starting lineup after Storm Duck was injured in the season opener at Indianapolis. Douglas had his best outing of the season in the 29-27 loss against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday, highlighted by a forced fumble and a third-down tackle on a running play.
Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
29. New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson was forced to take a bigger role on defense when Chase Young began the year on the sidelines, but this has proven to be a blessing in disguise. Granderson leads the Saints in sacks with 4 1/2 and tackles for loss with six.
Zach Pressnell, New Orleans Saints On SI
28. Cleveland Browns
Injuries have piled up for the Browns, and their lack of quality depth has been exposed throughout the first six weeks of the season. Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been a bright spot for the Browns, who had major questions about the position group when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out for the season.
Nick Pedone, Cleveland Browns On SI
27. Carolina Panthers
Starting running back Chuba Hubbard has been on the sideline with a calf injury over the last two weeks. In the meantime, the Panthers have witnessed a revelation from “backup” Rico Dowdle, who put up a ridiculous 473 yards from scrimmage in wins over the Dolphins and Cowboys.
Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
26. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders ended their four-game losing streak with a victory over the struggling Titans. However, the loss of their star second-year tight end Brock Bowers has been a significant blow. Having Michael Mayer, the top tight end from the class of 2023, back on the field is crucial as the team looks for someone to step up in his absence.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., & Ezekiel Trezevant IV Las Vegas Raiders On SI
25. New York Giants
Last season, inside linebacker Micah McFadden was an under-the-radar force against the run, having recorded 69 of his tackles against the run. With McFadden having been lost for the season back in Week 1, second-year linebacker Darius Muasau has been quietly stepping up. Musasau has only 19 tackles, but 12 have come against the run. And of those, 10 have come over the last two weeks when the Giants have managed to hold two solid rushing offenses (Saints and Eagles) to less than 90 yards.
Patricia Traina, New York Giants, On SI
24. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have dealt with injuries throughout this season, with none bigger than Joe Burrow’s grade-3 turf toe injury that required surgery. It took a few weeks, but Joe Flacco has a chance to help save their season. He performed well on the road against the Packers, just five days after they traded for him. The Bengals need him to bring stability to the quarterback position and there’s reason to believe he’ll do that following his first start.
James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
23. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have seen five of their starting cornerbacks injured at various points, with three on injured reserve. While second-round pick Will Johnson is the easy answer here, veteran Kei’Trel Clark has stepped up to the plate and has delivered on numerous occasions despite being buried down the depth chart. He’s by no means a guy who should be relied upon as a weekly starter. But in a banged-up Cardinals secondary, he’s shown he can hang.
Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
22. Houston Texans
Texans starting tight end Cade Stover was quickly forced to injured reserve after suffering a broken foot in Week 1. During his absence, veteran Dalton Schultz has remained a productive fill-in at the position. Schultz is second to Nico Collins in Houston’s offense for receptions (21) and yards (186), and has emerged as a quality target in the passing game for C.J. Stroud.
Jared Koch, Houston Texans On SI
21. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens went from being the healthiest team last year to the most injury-riddled team in the league this season. The biggest blow was two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Mabubuike’s season-ending neck injury that could jeopardize his career. In his absence, journeyman nose tackle John Jenkins has been their most consistently disruptive defender. That continued this past Sunday with a strip-sack for just the third turnover forced by the defense all season, and he was a force against the run.
Josh Reed, Baltimore Ravens On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' offense has been plagued by injuries throughout the first six weeks of the season, but the offense has continued to perform at a high level thanks to the offseason addition of George Pickens. The Pickens trade was met with mixed reactions because of speculation about his off-field, locker room drama, but he’s done nothing but exceed expectations in Dallas. Through six weeks, Pickens ranks third in receiving yards (525), second in touchdowns (6) and second in 20-plus yard receptions (10).
Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys on SI
19. Chicago Bears
The Bears’ defense has been dealt its fair share of injuries, including to star linebacker TJ Edwards, who’s missed three games with a hamstring injury. Noah Sewell, the brother of Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell, has filled in admirably. He’s logged 214 snaps – a career-high – and has the Bears’ second-highest Pro Football Focus run-defense grade. A fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, Sewell has proved his value as a quality reserve defender.
Bryan Perez, Chicago Bears on SI
18. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have lost so many players to injuries that it’s really hard to pick just one. Eric Wilson has been really good in place of green-dot linebacker Blake Cashman the past four games, and Blake Brandel has served as a plug-and-play option on the offensive line at guard and center, even though he had never played center in college or the NFL before Minnesota’s Week 5 game in London against the Browns. And then there’s Carson Wentz, who has helped the Vikings go 2-1 without J.J. McCarthy.
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
17. Washington Commanders
The next man up for the Commanders may be a surprising one given the name, but it has to be Deebo Samuel. With Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown, Washington’s top wide receivers, sidelined, Samuel has stepped up in a large way to keep the receiving corps going. Through 6 games, Samuel has recorded three touchdowns, 315 receiving yards, 45 rushing yards, and 221 yards in kickoff returns.
Logan Robinson, Washington Commanders On SI
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons lost their starting right tackle and primary backup during the same week of preseason. Eli Wilkinson has stepped in admirably since the beginning of the season and protected Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side. He’s been a force in the Falcons' running game, which went for 210 yards on Monday night against the Bills.
Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
15. New England Patriots
With cornerback Christian Gonzalez sidelined for the first three games due to a hamstring injury, slot corner Marcus Jones emerged as a factor in the secondary. Though he has made national headlines for his prowess as a top-shelf returner, Jones has become a high-performing cornerback. He finished a standout Week 6 performance with five tackles, three pass deflections and one sack. At his core, Jones is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed to make him a valuable and dangerous weapon on defense as well as special teams.
Mike D’Abate, New England Patriots On SI
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have managed to avoid injuries for the most part during their 4-2 start, but chances are they would be 3-3 if not for seventh-round rookie center Jonah Monheim. Monheim played the final pivotal drives against the Chiefs when starting center Robert Hainsey was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and he held his own on numerous reps vs. Chris Jones in critical situations.
John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
13. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s secondary was pegged as the team’s strongest and deepest position group coming into this season. It’s needed that depth as its DB room has been decimated by injuries. Two corners have stepped up big, though. Josh Jobe has only allowed a 56.5 passer rating when targeted and Derion Kendrick a remarkable 26.2, according to PFF.
Tim Weaver, Seattle Seahawks on SI
12. Denver Broncos
Linebacker Justin Strnad has played admirably in the relief of the injured Dre Greenlaw. Against the Jets, Strnad had 1.5 sacks, giving him a career-high 3.5. The Broncos have been able to avoid the injury bug mostly, but Greenlaw is the exception. Strnad has been a massive blessing, so kudos to the Broncos for re-signing him on the relative cheap.
Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
11. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have an extremely expensive core of veteran players, and almost all of them are injured. I’m talking Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy. All out. And yet, the 49ers’ record is 4-2, largely because Mac Jones has won three of his four starts while throwing to backups.
Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have been hit with multiple injuries, but are somewhat healthy heading into Week 7. That being said, no one has created more of an opportunity for themselves by filling in as a starter than Nick Herbig. With 4.5 sacks, Herbig is now the team’s 12th starter.
Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
9. Los Angeles Rams
With linebacker Omar Speights missing the win over the Ravens, the Rams started Troy Reeder. However, it was UDFA rookie Shaun Dolac who was the star on defense, pairing well with Nate Landman and Quentin Lake to secure six solo tackles and a tackle for loss in his first real NFL game on defense. Dolac would finish with more snaps than Reeder, drawing praise from Sean McVay.
Brock Vierra, Los Angeles Rams On SI
8. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have a near-unlimited amount of examples. But running back Kimani Vidal gets a special nod for his 124 yards on a 6.9 average and three catches with a score during Sunday’s win over Miami. He did it in place of Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton while running behind a line down to a second-string left tackle and third-string right tackle signed off the street.
Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
7. Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid has a common refrain after most games this year: I don’t have any injuries. In fact, the Chiefs’ only significant injury came on the season’s third play with Xavier Worthy’s friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce. During Worthy’s absence, Tyquan Thornton emerged as a legitimate deep threat for Patrick Mahomes, something Kansas City couldn’t develop last year. Rashee Rice is back this week, and with a healthy Worthy along with Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs’ playbook is wide open.
Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
6. Detroit Lions
The Lions have been decimated in the secondary, losing both of their starting cornerbacks due to injury. Without Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, veteran Amik Robertson has stepped up on the outside. He recorded an interception last week and is working to stabilize a unit that is being tested by opposing offenses.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
5. Indianapolis Colts
Mekhi Blackmon has stepped up in a big way at cornerback. Ever since the Colts traded for him, he’s done nothing but perform. Against the Cardinals, Charvarius Ward suffered a pregame concussion, but Blackmon came up with a pick in a CB room that featured Chris Lammons and Johnathan Edwards. We’ll see if he can keep it up but, until Ward is cleared, he’s the CB1.
Drake Wally, Indianapolis Colts On SI
4. Green Bay Packers
The Packers’ offensive line has been the unit hardest hit by injuries. Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, has helped the team weather the storm. The team’s potential starting left tackle for next season, Morgan has played left guard, right guard and right tackle this season. His play to start the season, and his draft pedigree, no doubt, made him the new starter at right guard during the win against Cincinnati.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
3. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have been oddly healthy this season, but Jalen Carter missed Week 1 after spitting on Dak Prescott and Week 6 with an injury. In his absence, 24-year-old defensive lineman Moro Ojomo has stepped up in a big way. He’s tied for the team lead in sacks with two through six games.
Zach Pressnell, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
2. Buffalo Bills
Veteran Shaq Thompson’s signing was an afterthought throughout training camp, but the former Panthers first-round pick has been the Bills’ best linebacker. Seeing steady work due to Matt Milano’s pectoral injury, Thompson has been flying around despite coming off an Achilles tear that prematurely ended his 2024 season.
Ralph Ventre, Buffalo Bills On SI
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The top next man up for the Buccaneers has to be rookie Emeka Egbuka. With Tampa Bay losing its two top wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Egbuka has stepped up to not only be a productive piece in the receiver room but has shown the potential to be a WR1 in this league.
Logan Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI