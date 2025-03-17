Brock Bowers Reflects on NFL Rookie Season & Relaxed Fashion Style
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is uniquely positioned in the sportswear world. After spending his formative years on opposite ends of the country, Bowers' personal style combines California coolness with a Southern style.
Following a standout rookie NFL season, where he was a finalist for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Bowers has been chosen to lead Champs Sports' CSG Collection for Spring/Summer '25.
As part of the campaign, Bowers will wear key pieces from the CSG collection paired with some of the most sought-after sneaker staples, including the New Balance 990 v6 (Black), the New Balance 550 (Grey/White), and the Nike Air Force 1 (White/White).
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Bowers about his role in the campaign, favorite kicks, and personal style evolution (or lack thereof).
What made you want to partner with Champs Sports on the CSG Collection for Spring/Summer?
My style is like pretty chill and laid back. Just wearing sports-type clothing and everything like that. I thought it kind of matched with what I wear and what I do.
Were you able to add any of your personal style to the campaign?
I mean, not really yet. I don't know. I'm not like the most stylish dude, you know (laughs).
Did your personal style change any during/after your rookie season?
No, I would say it mostly stayed the same. It's just chill, laid-back, sports-type wear. That's just what I wear and who I am.
What fashion advice do you have for men in 2025?
I would just say wear whatever you're comfortable in and just do you! It doesn't have to be anything crazy. Just keep it simple and stay comfortable.
What shoes are in your rotation in 2025?
A little bit of everything. It depends on the day. Maybe a little bit of New Balances here and there. Some other stuff. And then, on the field, I wear Jordan cleats. A little bit of everything.
Last question: You wore a lot of Air Jordan 1 cleats in your rookie season; are you sticking with the classics next year, or could you possibly switch it up?
I've thought about it a little bit. Tom, our shoe guy at the Raiders, is trying to do whatever is best for me. I feel pretty comfortable in those. So, I think I might stick in them, and then if I find something I like better, I can always switch it over. I'm not glued to those in any sort of way. But I do like them a lot.
In addition to sneakers, the CSG collection offers trendy cargo pants, classic t-shirts, and sportswear essentials designed to be worn on and off the field. This campaign highlights Bower's personal style and how CSG fits seamlessly into his daily routine.
The CSG Spring/Summer '25 Collection features versatile pieces designed to complement the modern athlete's lifestyle, from training sessions to casual outings. CSG brings comfort, quality, and value to everyday sports style.
