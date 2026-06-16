When Will Caitlin Clark Release Her Signature Shoe? Everything We Know, Including Pricing and Dates

Caitlin Clark’s talents are a precious commodity in the WNBA. So, too, are her soon-to-be released signature shoes.

Clark appeared to tease the upcoming release date of her Nike signature sneakers in a video posted to the Indiana Fever’s social media account. In the video, Clark, who’s set to take on the Tempo on Tuesday night, showcased her pregame fit, including a handful of friendship bracelets that matched her snazzy royal blue suit.

One of the bracelets spelled out, “CAITLIN1” while another revealed a set of seemingly meaningful numbers, “10-01-26.”

Part of this fit check, which CC emphasizes as “very important,” includes friendship bracelets which say “Caitlin 1” and “10-01-26”



(I’ll let y’all make your guesses) https://t.co/9RbqdaTyj2 pic.twitter.com/L1gdFMn3P0 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2026

Of course, the self-proclaimed Swiftie had to tease her shoe release date Easter egg style.

Here’s everything we know so far about Clark’s highly anticipated set of new kicks.

Clark’s shoes are expected to be branded as “Caitlin1”

Clark’s first-ever signature shoe with Nike is expected to be called, “Caitlin1.” Hence, the friendship bracelet.

The Fever superstar also not-so-subtly changed her Instagram handle to “Caitlin1,” further confirming these rumors.

What will Clark’s signature shoes look like?

Honestly, we don’t know. That’s the whole point of a shoe drop.

At the very least, we might have an idea what color her new sneakers will be: a shade of royal blue. Clark’s Instagram profile picture, updated as of Tuesday, appears to be a zoomed-in shot of what could be a blue section of her shoe, with dual-layered white-and-blue Nike swooshes surrounded by tiny “C” letters forming a uniquely textured outsole pattern.

FIRST LOOK: Nike Caitlin 1 "Racer Blue" 💙 @CaitlinClark22



🗓️ October 1st, 2026

📝 IH7423-400 (MENS); IQ2350-400 (GS); IU7479-400 (PS)

💰 $140; $115; $105 USD

📸 IG: caitlin1

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/UvCzwrhIM8 — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) June 16, 2026

As for more detailed specs, Clark said back in December that her signature basketball shoe is going break barriers when it comes to shoe technology.

“Obviously I’m pretty picky about what I wear,” Clark said on the New Heights podcast. “... I’m not going to say exactly what [the tech] is, but it’ll get people excited. ... The technology we’re putting into my shoe isn’t anything Nike has ever put into a basketball shoe before.”

A one-of-a-kind shoe for a one-of-a-kind player. How fitting.

How much will Clark’s signature shoes cost?

The Nike Caitlin 1 is reportedly expected to retail at $140 at adult sizes, $115 for grade school sizes and $105 for preschool sizes. Imagine the aura of a three-year-old pulling up to class in Clark’s soon-to-be iconic new kicks.

What shoes has Clark recently worn?

Clark has been seen hooping in the Nike Kobe 5s and Kobe 6s. She notably broke out a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tours” PE’s earlier this month, which consisted of a rainbow-like gradient on the outsole. The third-year Fever guard also released her own Kobe 5 and Kobe 6 Protro PE editions in the last few years, which sold out almost immediately.

“Obviously, you guys know I’m a big fan of Taylor, and ‘The Eras Tour’ was the best concert of all time,” Clark said in a postgame press conference. “These are my last [player-exclusives] that I was gonna debut, so I saved the best ones for last.”

life of a hooper 🏀😉



Caitlin Clark debuts new Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tours" PE’s for tonight's matchup against Chicago 🌈🪩 pic.twitter.com/U6K5CG5wuX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 11, 2026

Why has it taken so long for Clark to release her signature shoe?

Clark has been with Nike since April 2024, when she signed an eight-year, $28 million sponsorship deal with them. The Fever star announced in August 2025 that she was dropping a “signature product” in collaboration with Nike; at the same time, she also unveiled her new Nike signature logo, a pair of interlocking “C’s.”

We don’t have any good reason for why it’s taken years for Clark to get her own signature shoe with Nike, other than the fact that the company likely doesn’t want to screw up the big moment.

“They want to get it right,” sneaker insider Nick DePaula said last July, noting that the global brand is taking a long view.

In the meantime, Clark has been staying focused on hooping. Following a rough start to the 2026 season, the Fever are currently enjoying a three-game win streak, with Clark looking more and more like her usual dominant self after her injury-plagued sophomore campaign. Clark has averaged 20.3 points and 7.8 assists to start the year and recently recorded one of her best three-point shooting performances (5-of-10 from deep) in Indiana’s 85-75 win over the Sun on June 13.

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