Adidas Signs WNBA Star Satou Sabally to Sneaker Deal
This WNBA offseason has been like no other, with the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league taking the hoops world by storm.
While the rosters are stacked with WNBA superstars and the game action has been thrilling - with buzzer beaters on the regular - one under the radar storyline has been the sneaker free agency of a big name player.
Satou Sabally - formerly of the Dallas Stars - is still a WNBA free agent on the court, but no longer in the shoe game. The German National Team member and Unrivaled's Phantom BC forward has signed with adidas. She previously was a Jordan Brand athlete.
“Joining the adidas Basketball family is a dream come true,” Sabally said. “Adidas is dedicated to innovation, creativity, and championing women’s sports. I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my adidas family.”
Sabally is the latest athlete signing of WNBA legend and current President of adidas Women’s Basketball, Candace Parker. “Satou was a priority addition to the adidas Basketball family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her joining,” Parker added.
“Her versatility and commitment to making an impact made her a no brainer for the adidas roster. Satou is a unicorn on and off the court and we’re thrilled for her to help in building the future of adidas Basketball.”
Sabally joins a powerful roster for adidas Women's Basketball that includes the likes of Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Aaliyah Edwards, Nneka Ogwumike, Betnijah Laney, Layshia Clarendon, Sophie Cunningham, Erica Wheeler, Zia Cooke, Alysha Clark and Janiah Barker among others.
Parker recently made headlines when she signed the brand's first-ever high school women's basketball player in sophomore guard and class of 2027 top recruit Kaleena Smith of Ontario (Calif.) Christian High School.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the basketball world and beyond.