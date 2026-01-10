Five Global Superstars Who Could Join MLS in 2026
Since David Beckham first laced up with the LA Galaxy in 2007, MLS has become accustomed to attracting some of the most prominent players in global soccer as they enter the twilight of their careers.
While the league has gotten younger and European-based stars have followed that trajectory, the trend of a veteran superstar signing in MLS is still very much alive and doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon, as stars from the 2010s reach their final playing years.
With the 2026 World Cup staged largely in the United States, many clubs are hoping for a heightened interest in the sport in the short and long term. One of the best ways to grab attention, no doubt, is to sign an established star.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at five players who could be lacing up in MLS in the near future.
Mohammed Salah—Liverpool
Could Mohamed Salah’s next step from Liverpool be in MLS? The Egyptian attacker has enjoyed a stellar tenure with Liverpool and last season racked up 29 goals and 18 assists en route to the 2024–25 Premier League title.
This year, though, things have begun to spiral out of control, with both his on-pitch performances and his media appearances. He has four goals and three assists in 14 Premier League matches and has spoken of his frustrations with the club and his role.
Now 33 years old, Salah is under contract through to the summer of 2027, but time remaining on a star’s deal may not be an issue for some MLS clubs, given LAFC’s $26.2 million record-breaking fee spent on Son Heung-min in 2025.
MLS clubs won’t be the only ones seeking his signature in global soccer, but they stand a solid chance of recruiting him, whether to play on the wing or more of an outright attacker, as Son has in LA.
Robert Lewandowski—Barcelona
Few players at the top of the world’s game have been as productive in front of goal as Robert Lewandowski has been over the last two decades. An MLS move might be the right step in the twilight of his career.
What has become clear, however, is that players must make the step to MLS before they completely fall off. Take Luis Suárez, for example, who struggled with Inter Miami in 2025, as age caught up to him after a grueling, yet successful 2024 season. As such, Lewandowski should make the move in 2026, and his Barcelona contract expiring helps that case.
This season, the Polish striker has recorded nine goals and two assists in 942 minutes after posting 42 goals and three assists across all competitions in 2024–25.
Nearly every MLS club could use a top-end striker and he has been heavily linked to Chicago Fire, the city with the largest Polish population outside of Poland, as well as Inter Miami, in recent reports.
He could also follow the trend of his former Bayern Munich teammate, Thomas Müller, who opted to sign with Vancouver Whitecaps to focus on the sporting side, rather than with FC Cincinnati, where Müller would have played in a German-heavy market.
Antoine Griezmann—Atlético Madrid
Antoine Griezmann has been linked to MLS for several years and it seems inevitable that a move could be on the table. So far, though, he has remained at Atlético Madrid, the club he has called home for the better part of the last 11 years.
While he boasts 204 goals in La Liga, his time is coming to an end in Spain. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, putting a potential MLS move into further reality as time goes on.
At this point, it is understood that both LAFC and Inter Miami have sought to bring in the veteran French attacker but have been unable to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid or the player. In December, Charlotte FC was also reported to be seeking his signature.
“I still have a lot of time left to play, lots of energy, lots of lucidity to play and become important at the club,” Griezmann said in November 2025, having announced his international retirement back in September 2024.
“Everyone knows that my dream, my objective, is the MLS, but I am still under contract [with Atletico Madrid], and I want to continue.”
James Rodríguez—Free Agent
Maybe the most realistic option among the players on the list, James Rodríguez needs a club if he hopes to be in any kind of form for Colombia at the World Cup. As it stands, his latest public soccer appearance came in a social media video of him hitting free kicks, as he continues to look for a new club after leaving Liga MX’s Club Léon.
The 34-year-old attacking midfielder does not have the same vigour as he did in his best moments with Colombia, Real Madrid and Everton, but could certainly contribute at a high level on most MLS sides.
There were reports that MLS clubs wanted to sign him before he inked a deal to play in Liga MX in 2025, but several teams also remain in the mix. Orlando City and Toronto FC have long been linked to him, and more recent reports suggest that Columbus Crew could be a potential destination.
Regardless, a club to play with is critical for Rodríguez, and an MLS opportunity may be the right one, even if it is simply a contract through 2026.
Weston McKennie—Juventus
Weston McKennie is one of the best midfielders in U.S. men’s national team history for what he has achieved in over 200 appearances with Serie A titans, Juventus. However, despite his strong play in recent months, he does not have a contract beyond June and the 2026 World Cup, and indications remain that the Bianconeri won’t offer him one.
Potentially left without a team after the World Cup, the 27-year-old could draw interest from MLS as a versatile Designated Player, especially if he helps the USMNT to a deep run at the tournament, which would elevate the sport’s standing in the nation.
From a USMNT perspective, having McKennie leave Europe’s top five leagues after a standout campaign would not be a positive, but several MLS teams could seek his services for the end of the 2026 season, MLS Cup playoffs and beyond.
“I hope to stay at Juventus. But I leave it all in my agent’s hands,” he said in November. “Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here.”