New Balance's NBA Players Debut "Team Tactical" Sneakers
On Thursday morning, New Balance announced the launching of the Team Tactical Collection to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The collection will launch globally in retail on November 1.
Team Tactical is about gearing up for battle with your brothers and sisters while staying true to your own identity. Gaming has long been a part of hoops culture, and this collection takes inspiration from video game squadrons and battle armor.
As the NBA season tips off this week, the New Balance Hoops family will be wearing a model featured in the collection to represent the many months of battles ahead on the court.
The Team Tactical collection features coordinating colorways across some of the brand's most popular basketball models – the TWO WXY v5, Hesi Low v2, and Fresh Foam BB v2. The collection will also feature a variety of apparel options for on and off-court styling.
Accompanied with matching apparel, each model comes in a lifestyle-friendly colorway. The TWO WXY v5 'Raine' features a Heron Blue color with a digi-camo graphic and a brushed metallic logo.
The TWO WXY v5 will be worn by New Balance athletes in the NBA, like Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, and Aaron Nesmith, to start the season. The performance model has a retail price of $120 in adult sizes.
The Hesi Low v2 'Stone' sports a digi-camo graphic and brushed metallic logo with ice wine. It will be worn by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to start the season. The performance model has a retail price of $110 in adult sizes.
The Fresh Foam BB v2 'Nightfrost' features a metallic logo and ice wine accents. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to start the season. The performance model has a retail price of $130 in adult sizes.
Online shoppers can shop the collection on the New Balance website. Meanwhile, the apparel includes the following pieces:
- All Day Puffer Jacket: $125
- All Day Uniform Pant: $85
- In Game Mesh Short: $55
- All Day Uniform Hoodie: $85
- All Day Sherpa Top: $100
- Hoops Graphic T-Shirt: $30
- All Day On Court Graphic T-Shirt: $30
Fans can expect New Balance to grab more headlines with his sneakers throughout the NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.