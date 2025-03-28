Nike Air Max Day Brings Sneaker Hype to Los Angeles
Nike's month-long celebration of the Air Max - including the launch of a new star-studded global campaign - culminated in "Air Max Day" on March 26 with an immersive experience in Los Angeles and a new colorway drop of the latest version of the iconic sneaker.
The new Nike Air Max Dn8 ($190 in adult sizes) - featuring full-length Nike Dynamic Air technology for the first time - allows for a new interpretation of how it feels to "walk on air."
The newest iteration includes two Air units and eight tubes that create a sustained, pressurized flow from the heel to the forefoot.
“It delivers a much springier sensation that channels a Nike performance footwear approach into a shoe you want to wear every day,” said Jonathan Kosenick, Lead Designer, Nike Men’s Sportswear.
According to the brand, the Dn8 isn’t just about honoring the past, it’s about creating memories for the next generation.
Inspired by the vibrant energy of nightlife, urban environments and self-expression, the Dn8’s striking colors and design speak directly to today’s culture. A new Green Strike colorway launched on Air Max Day to celebrate the 21st annual sneakerhead holiday.
“We kept thinking about what makes some of our favorite classic Air Max models so great — that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is going to exceed expectations,” continued Kosenick.
Beyond the latest Dn8 drop, Nike also released the Air Max 1 "Big Head Origins" to channel 1990’s gaming culture, exclusively on SNKRS. The sneaker made its in-game debut in the Fortnite Kicks Item Shop on March 22.
In addition to the new colorway launch, Nike partnered with Complex to host an Air Max Experience in Los Angeles featuring music, drinks, and energy inspired by the Air Max collection on display.
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse made an appearance to explore the experience with local students.
The multiple Air Max Day launches and activations follow Nike's global campaign celebrating the iconic sneaker, featuring pairings of eight world-class innovators and eight global athletes.
The list includes Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and German photographer Daniel Sannwald, soccer star Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United and UK photographer Gabriel Moses, among others.
The Nike Air Max Dn8 is available now in multiple colorways on nike.com and Nike retail in adult and youth sizes with new drops coming soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
