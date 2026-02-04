Austin Reaves Happy to be Back in Lineup, Yelling at Refs on the Court Again

Austin Reaves returned to the Lakers lineup on Tuesday night, scoring 15 points in 21 minutes off the bench. It was his first action since Christmas and after Los Angeles' 125-109 win he was refreshingly honest about life on the bench in the NBA.

Not only is it boring, but it's much more fun to yell at the referees when you're on the court.

"I've been bored for a little over a month now," said Reaves. "Sitting on the bench sucks. Think all I did for the month and a half was yell at the refs. That's no fun. It's better to yell at them on the court."

In addition to complaining face-to-face, Reaves was also happy to just be playing basketball again.

"It's good to get back out there," Reaves continued. "You know, run around, feel the energy and play the game I love."

Reaves missed 19 games with the Lakers going 10-9 without him, which was enough to tread water. The Lakers were 19-10 and sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference when he went out. Today they're in fifth. If they can keep their three stars healthy at the very least they won't be bored.

