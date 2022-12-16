LaMelo Ball's Newest Puma Shoes Release Today

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets. After two straight Play-In Tournament appearances, Charlotte has gotten off to a 7-21 start this year.

However, Charlotte's struggles can largely be attributed to the absence of NBA All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. After dealing with ankle injuries, Ball is back on the court, and all is right in the basketball world.

Earlier this fall, Puma introduced Ball's second signature shoe, the Puma MB.02. Much to our surprise, Ball's first signature shoe, the Puma MB.01, is making a comeback. Luckily for fans, it is happening right before the holidays.

During Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, Ball wore a pair of bright green shoes which are now enjoying a general release to the public. Below is everything fans need to know about today's drop.

Puma MB.01

A detailed look at LaMelo Ball's shoes. © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

During Wednesday night's game, Ball wore the Puma MB.01 in the 'Volt' colorway. The shoes are dropping today, Friday, December 16, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes on Puma's website for $120 in adult sizes and $90 in big kids' sizes.

The low-cut basketball shoes feature lightweight yet responsive NITRO foam throughout the midsole. Traction is provided by an engineered nonslip rubber compound that is ideal for quick cuts and spot-up jumpers.

Additionally, the breathable monomesh upper is draped in designs and nods to the out-of-this-world player, whose play is a constant reminder that he is one-of-one.



There is a strong chance that this is the last colorway of the Puma MB.01 we see for a long time (if not ever), so fans wanting one final shoe from the first installment of Ball's signature line should not delay. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

