Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Sneakers Before New York Giants Game

Saquon Barkley Wore Limited Edition Air Jordans

Saquon Barkley wore Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers before the New York Giants played the Baltimore Ravens.
© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 6 of the NFL season is not over yet, but it is safe to say the NFC East is serious. Earlier this afternoon, the New York Giants extended their winning streak to three games with a 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Not only do the Giants have a stingy defense, but quarterback Daniel Jones continues to get better. However, today we are highlighting running back Saquon Barkley. The fifth-year player carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Once again, the Giants' social media team must have had a good feeling about the player they chose to spotlight before the game. Last week it was Xavier McKinney, and today it was Barkley.

Well before the game started, we got a clear picture of Barkley rolling up to MetLife Stadium in a Prada outfit and Air Jordan sneakers designed by Travis Scott. Below is everything fans need to know about Barkley's kicks.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'

Tan and brow Travis Scott shoes.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway.

Barkley wore a pair of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway. The highly-anticipated shoes were released on July 21, 2022, for $150. According to StockX, they now have an average resale price of $1,205.

The rapper reimagined the classic low-top shoes with a Durabuck mocha upper and off-white leather overlays. Additionally, a yellowed outsole creates a vintage aesthetic.

The red Wings logo and Nike Air tongue label provide a nice contrast to the earth-tone kicks. Like all of Scott's collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand, the shoes have reverse Swoosh logos on the lateral sides. 

This is the third time we have covered Barkley this season, and it is only Week 6. The 25-year-old is creating magic with his performance in the games and his pregame outfits. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about your favorite player's footwear.

Saquon Barkley runs with the ball.
