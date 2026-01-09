Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Sacramento Kings have lost six games in a row, and it doesn’t get any easier as they head on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
The Warriors are seeking consistency in their game after experiencing some ups and downs recently. They took down the Bucks on Wednesday night and should make it two wins in a row tonight against the lowly Kings.
The oddsmakers have the Warriors as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +14.5 (-110)
- Warriors -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +525
- Warriors: -752
Total
- 231.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Kings vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, NBCSBA
- Kings record: 8-29
- Warriors record: 20-18
Kings vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
Warriors Injury Report
- LJ Cryer – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Malevy Leons – out
- Gary Payton II – probable
Kings vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
Steph Curry is averaging 4.5 assists per game this season, down from his career average of 6.3. However, he’s been dishing the rock with regularity in recent weeks, and that should continue tonight at home against the Kings.
First of all, he has five assists per game at home and four on the road, so that’s already in our favor. He’s also coming off a seven-dime game against the Bucks on Wednesday, his third-straight contest with at least five assists.
The Kings are in the bottom third in the league in assists allowed, and right in the middle of the pack in assists allowed to point guards.
Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are looking for revenge after a Kings 121-116 win as -2.5 favorites back in November. These are two different teams right now, though, as evidenced by the -14.5 spread.
The Kings have lost six in a row, and only covered in their last game against Dallas. They’re 3-16 straight up on the road this season and 7-12 against the spread, while the Warriors are 8-6 as home favorites, and 2-1 with a spread of -12 to -15.
I’ll back the Warriors to keep Sacramento’s skid going with a big win on Friday night.
Pick: Warriors -14.5 (-110)
