Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 30
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to stay hot when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Clips have won four in a row over the Lakers, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Pistons. Meanwhile, the Kings looked more like themselves in their 125-101 loss to the Lakers following two wins in their previous three games.
The oddsmakers have the Clippers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +9.5 (-102)
- Clippers -9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Kings: +330
- Clippers: -426
Total
- 220.5 (Over -107/Under -117)
Kings vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN SC, SN
- Kings record: 8-24
- Clippers record: 10-21
Kings vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Zach Lavine – out
- Keegan Murray – questionable
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- John Collins – questionable
- Chris Paul – out
- Ivica Zubac – out
Kings vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
The Kings are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, so it makes sense that some of the Clippers’ player props are raised a bit. However, I don’t think that necessarily means James Harden will suddenly care about racking up the rebounds.
Harden averages 5.6 rebounds per game in his career and 5.0 per game this season. He had some strong performances on the glass earlier in the year, but that hasn’t been the case as of late.
The guard has a total of 33 rebounds in 10 December games, failing to go over 5.5 boards in any of those contests. He’s now gone under 5.5 rebounds in 14 of his last 16 games after a strong start to the year.
Kings vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Two of the worst offensive teams meet up in this one. The Clippers average a third-worst 111.5 points per game, with the Kings right behind them at 111.7.
While the Kings also allow 122.1 points per game, the Clippers are at a more respectable 114.8 in the top half of the league.
Both of these teams trend towards the under this season, and the final meeting last year had just 201 points with a total of 224.5. Back the under in another low-scoring game tonight in Los Angeles.
Pick: Under 220.5 (-117)
