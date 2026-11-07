10 Sneakers We're Wearing From Fall Into Winter

The crisp fall air and crunchy leaves meet you every morning now. It's important to meet the moment by dressing appropriately for the season. But most of us invest in only one pair of shoes every few months, so we need versatility.

We need colors and textures that will transition smoothly across multiple holidays. Luckily, there are specific colorways of trendy shoes that can achieve that goal. Below are ten sneakers (in alphabetical order) that we are wearing from fall into winter.

adidas Handball Spezial

The adidas Handball Spezial "Earth Strata" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Handball Spezial is available in multiple colorways for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.com. We like the "Earth Strata" colorway for its muted colors, nubuck suede upper, and timeless style that dates back almost 50 years.

adidas Samba OG

The adidas Samba OG "Aurora Coffee" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Samba OG is available in multiple colorways for $110 in adult sizes at adidas.com. We prefer the "Aurora Coffee" colorway for its tweed design and warm color palette. These low-top trainers are rooted in sport but offer high-fashion style.

Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive Grey" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low is available in multiple colorways for $120 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. The "Olive Grey" colorway expresses a relaxed aesthetic with its mixed materials and soft tones. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker looks even better off the basketball court after four decades.

Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" colorway is available for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The iconic basketball shoe is draped in Velvet Brown with Pearl White accents and Rust Pink details. An extra set of Rust Pink laces can help you transition from fall to winter with a seasonal punch.

New Balance Made in USA 992

The New Balance Made in USA 992 "Medusa Green" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in USA 992 "Medusa Green" colorway is available for $199.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. New Balance showcased its craftsmanship with a new seasonal colorway that explores natural tones from the fall/winter color palette.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Vintage Sports

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Vintage Sports "Potters Clay" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Vintage Sports "Potters Clay" colorway is available for $269.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Inspired by the refined leisure of the tennis court, this silhouette pops with its premium materials and fiery color palette.

Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 "Cream II" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 is available in several seasonal styles for $135 at Nike.com. We like the "Cream II" colorway, as the mix of colors and materials makes the old-school shoe easy to style for any occasion.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Mink Brown" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble is available in multiple options for $190 at Nike.com. The "Mink Brown" colorway is too smooth, with its gradient design on the upper. The old-school runner has a layered design that is built to last and look fast.

Nike Dunk Low

The Nike Dunk Low "Sail/Grey" colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Dunk Low is available for $130 in several colorways at Foot Locker. We prefer the "Sail/Grey" colorway because it offers a vintage, sporty aesthetic that is perfect for colder months. Its low-key color palette, with retro Nike branding on the tongue, strikes the perfect balance of effort and style.

On Cloudtilt Remix

The On Cloudtilt Remix "Brown" colorway. | Foot Locker

The On Cloudtilt Remix is available in multiple colorways for $170 in adult sizes at Foot Locker. The "Brown" colorway combines serious comfort and style. The darker color scheme shines with its X-ray effect and striking dimension and texture.

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