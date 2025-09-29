NFL Announces Halftime Show Performer for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium
Bad Bunny will be the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in February, Adam Schefter reported Sunday.
After months-long rumors and speculation, the NFL announced the news during halftime of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday, Feb 8, 2026 and air on NBC. The Super Bowl halftime show will be presented by Apple Music.
Bad Bunny celebrated the news with a social media post on X (formerly Twitter):
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper who has soared to global mainstream popularity in the last decade. Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to have an all-Spanish album top the Billboard 200 and receive a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. He has racked up three Grammy wins and ten Grammy nominations in his career; his most recent nomination was his 2023 album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," which was in the running for Best Música Urbana Album at the 67th annual Grammys.
Last year's halftime show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, who brought on superstar guests including Samuel L. Jackson, SZA and Serena Williams. The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show was the most-watched show of all time, with 133.5 million viewers tuning into the program. It broke Michael Jackson's record of 133.4 million viewers in 1993.
Lamar delivered some pretty epic moments, from him name-dropping rap rival Drake to a very cool choreographed "HUMBLE" performance. We'd expect Bad Bunny to also bring the vibes to the 2026 halftime show come February.