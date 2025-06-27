On x FKA twigs Launch First Footwear & Apparel Collection
The trend of brand collaborations with unique talent gets a major energy boost with the debut of On's first capsule collection with artist, singer and dancer FKA twigs.
The partners have introduced a versatile new line of footwear and apparel made for the gym, dance studio and streets, giving a new perspective on training.
Highlighting On and FKA twigs' first collection together is the dance-inspired On Cloud X FKA - crafted from woven material with a satin fee - launching in three colorways for women and men.
The polarizing campaign to support this launch was brought to life via acclaimed photographer Jordan Hemingway and multimedia artist Zeel Free, who showcase the diversity of FKA twigs' performance with the new collection.
"I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings, and studio sessions in a single day," FKA twigs said. "I wanted to create pieces that could move with me through those shifts - pieces that feel sensual and strong, and reflect all the different sides of who I am."
"This capsule collection is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself - whether you’re dancing, creating, or just moving through your day," FKA twigs continued.
In addition to the On Cloud X FKA, the collaboration includes a bra, shorts, tights, pants and jackets, among other pieces. According to the brand, each piece is supportive, versatile and designed for self-expression.
This new collection continues the brand momentum for On, following up the On Cloudultra Pro launch and the signing of U.S. track and field sensation Isabella Whittaker.
The On by FKA twigs capsule collection is available now at on.com. Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the training world and beyond.
