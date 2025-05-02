Reebok Signs Arkansas Razorbacks Commit Darius Acuff
This year is already shaping up well for Reebok. With a storied history of landmark shoes and partners, the iconic brand continues to make major waves on the basketball court with a new generation of ballers.
Building on their progress, Reebok Basketball has announced that high school phenom Darius Acuff is the brand's newest player partner signing.
Making his debut at the 2025 Iverson Classic and wearing the new Reebok Engine A, Acuff is “bringing his grit and all-out energy to the Reebok hoops roster.”
Taking to Instagram, Reebok shared its excitement about partnering with Acuff. “We would like to welcome Darius Acuff Jr. to the Reebok Basketball family,” the post read. “Welcome to the future of Reebok Basketball.”
“Already one of the most electrifying athletes in the country, the 6’2” point guard and Detroit native is redefining the next generation of basketball,” the post read.
“Darius controls the game with poise and explosiveness, constantly shifting gears and rewiring expectations. Known for his elite scoring ability, vision, and leadership, Darius looks to make yet another leap as he heads into his freshman year.”
“I’m excited to be joining the Reebok Basketball family,” Acuff said in a statement. “Debuting at the iconic Iverson Classic is a dream come true.”
Acuff was also welcomed into the Reebok family by the legendary Allen Iverson. “We’re proud to welcome Darius to the team,” Iverson said. “His energy, ambition, and drive for success is exactly what Reebok Basketball stands for.”
