WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Reportedly Scheduled For Longer Than Usual Runtime
Tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix premiere is reportedly scheduled for a longer than usual runtime.
Wrestlevotes is reporting that the show tonight is scheduled to run three and a half hours. That's 30 minutes longer than the typical three hour Raw episodes and 90 minutes longer than the Raw runtimes since October.
Because of the flexibility that running on a streaming service provides, WWE is likely to fluctuate the Raw runtime based on what the show that week calls for. This week, the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat match is reportedly scheduled to open the show.
Triple H recently discussed WWE Raw's runtime on Netflix, saying:
"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform"
"Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product."
Other announced matches and segments for tonight's Raw on Netflix premiere include Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, an appearance from Logan Paul, John Cena kicking off his 2025 retirement tour, and the return of The Rock.
WWE Raw on Netflix this week will emanate from inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It marks the first episode of a $5 billion partnership between Netflix and WWE that will bring the Raw television product to the most popular streaming service in the world for the next 10 years.
