Eric Bischoff Predicts Whether The Rock Will Participate In WrestleMania 41
Eric Bischoff says he sees The Rock participating in WrestleMania 41 in some capacity. Why? Because he owns so much TKO Group stock.
During his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, Bischoff spoke about this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, what The Rock did, and then predicted that Rock would in fact be on WrestleMania in Las Vegas.
“The guy just bought almost 100,000 shares of TKO stock," Bischoff said. "You think he’s not gonna try to move a needle any time he’s got the opportunity? I don’t think so. I think he loves this ... There's no downside. Now, if he’s got a movie project and he’s contractually not able to participate in WrestleMania, I get that. That’s business. But unless that’s the case, I wouldn’t be so quick to write anything off at this point.
MORE: The Latest on The Rock & WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair
I think the level of storytelling and the confidence in the creative approach, a lot of little Easter eggs that I saw, or perhaps I wanted to see, which is kind of fun. You can read so much into it. That’s one of the things that makes wrestling so much fun, as compared to other forms of entertainment. When it’s done well, it’s very unpredictable, and surprises, and plot twists and the little Easter eggs -- There’s so much out there right now that I would manage my expectations and enjoy the ride because I think anything’s possible at this point. I think they’ve got the creative horsepower to pull just about anything off."- Eric Bischoff on The Rock (h/t Fightful)
The Rock opened the first ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this past Monday night. In his promo, he thanked Netflix and the other business executives, but then seemingly buried the hatchet with Cody Rhodes.
Rock and Rhodes feuded throughout WrestleMania season last year after WWE fans vocally pushed for Rhodes to take the main event title spot on the show against Roman Reigns. The result was a tag team match that The Rock won. Rock and Reigns defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the WrestleMania 40 night one main event.
Later in the show on Monday night, The Rock put the Ula Fala around the neck of Roman Reigns. Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa to win the Ula Fala back and officially become Tribal Chief again. After Rock gave Reigns the Ula Fala, both men stared one another down before shaking hands and hugging.
The Rock vs. Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes are two of the biggest matches he can have at this point. There are conflicting reports as to what Rock's status for WrestleMania really is.
WrestleMania 41 airs live on Peacock from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [01/10/24]: Bayley Becomes No. 1 Contender For WWE Women's Title
Janel Grant Issues Response To Vince McMahon, WWE, And SEC Settlement
Gunther's WrestleMania 41 Opponent Could Be A Surprising Name
Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE