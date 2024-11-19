WWE Raw Results (11/18/24): Rhea Ripley Returns, Reed Defeats Rollins, Breakker vs Sheamus
Does Seth Rollins need the help of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after all? After this week's episode of WWE Raw, the answer is a resounding "yes."
Rollins wrestled Bronson Reed in the main event of this week's show. It was a rematch from their match at Crown Jewel, which Rollins won. The match immediately started with shenanigans from the New Bloodline. Reed joined their War Games team for Survivor Series on Friday's episode of Smackdown and the group was on-hand early to help him vanquish Rollins.
Rollins and Reed traded offense for most of the match, with Reed constantly kicking out of the top shelf Rollins offense. As Rollins was about to hit a splash off the top rope, Solo Sikoa appeared from the crowd and stood on the announce table. The distraction allowed Reed to get the upper hand, connect with two sitting sentons and a Tsunami to win the match. After the match, Reed stood tall as Sikoa raised his hand in victory.
Early in the night and before his match with Reed, Rollins was approached again to join team Bloodline with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos at Survivor Series. Like last week, Rollins declined.
This week's show also marked the return of Rhea Ripley. Ripley revealed herself to be the surprise fifth member of the babyface team at Survivor Series and immediately attacked Liv Morgan. Ripley wore a face mask to protect the injury that has kept her out of action for a couple weeks, but looked every bit like Ripley and got an enormous crowd reaction.
In addition to the Bloodline vs. Bloodline War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley will lead the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, and Naomi against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in War Games match on the show as well.
Bron Breakker retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship this week on Raw in a match against Sheamus. Both Breakker and Sheamus destroyed each other in the match with vicious stiff moves and action, but the bout was deemed a no contest thanks to interference from Ludwig Kaiser.
Kaiser took Breakker out with a beating outside of the ring before dropkicking Sheamus into the steel steps. With both competitors down, Kaiser spoke on the microphone and said he would not be finished with Sheamus until Sheamus was no longer in WWE.
Full WWE Raw Match Results (11/18/24)
- Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeat Chad Gable & Ivy Nile
- Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship ends in a no contest
- War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio & Carlito
- Bronson Reed defeated Seth Rollins
