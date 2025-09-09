Fantasy Football Tight End Replacements With George Kittle On Injured Reserve
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
49ers tight end George Kittle has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1, so he’ll miss at least the next four games (at New Orleans, vs. Atlanta, Jacksonville, at L.A. Rams). It’s a huge loss for fantasy managers, as Kittle was considered one of the top three tight ends in fantasy football in the majority of 2025 drafts.
The best tight end replacements on the waiver wire include Jonnu Smith (53%), Zach Ertz (49%), Brenton Strange (32%), Harold Fannin Jr. (6%), Cade Otton (17%), Juwan Johnson (5%) and Kittle’s backup, Jake Tonges, 49ers (0%). All are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Sleeper leagues, so there are some options … but of course, they’re all downgrades.
The Niners pass attack is a mess right now with Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk both out, and Jauan Jennings dealing with an injured shoulder. His status for Week 2 is in question. This leaves fantasy sleeper Ricky Pearsall to once again see a big target share in the offense.
The Niners might also be without Brock Purdy, who is dealing with both toe and shoulder injuries. If he can’t go, Mac Jones would get the start on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.