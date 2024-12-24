Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 17
It’s fantasy championship week, folks! Let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Running backs
1. Saquon Barkley vs. Cowboys
2. Bijan Robinson at Commanders
3. Jahmyr Gibbs at 49ers (Mon.)
4. Derrick Henry at Texans (Wed.)
5. Chase Brown vs. Broncos (Sat.)
6. De’Von Achane at Browns
7. Josh Jacobs at Vikings
8. Joe Mixon vs. Ravens (Wed.)
9. Kyren Williams vs. Cardinals (Sat.)
10. Jonathan Taylor at Giants
Week 17 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Zach Charbonnet at Bears (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Kenneth Walker III hurt his ankle last week and didn’t return, so he could be sidelined on a short week. That sort of scenario puts Charbonnet back in a featured role in a plus matchup against the Bears. Their defense has allowed 10 touchdowns, 4.9 yards per rush and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last eight weeks, so Charbonnet is a great option.
Start ‘Em
Bucky Irving vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Irving had a solid stat line last week, scoring 18.2 points in a loss to the Cowboys. Next up is a plus matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed 17-plus PPR points to running backs 10 times this season. What’s more, we have also seen their defense allow the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs over the last eight weeks. That makes Irving and Rachaad White both nice options this weekend.
Jerome Ford vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Ford, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up 24.1 points in a loss to the Bengals. He had a ton of work too, playing 52 snaps with a 36.4% touch share in the Browns backfield without Nick Chubb. I’d keep him in the lineup as a flex starter this week too, as he’ll face a Dolphins defense that can be generous to backs. That includes allowing two runners to beat them for 15-plus points since Week 13.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tracy Jr. has been solid over the last month of action, as he’s scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games. I’d keep him in your flex spot this week too, as the rookie faces a plus matchup against the Colts. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed nine total touchdowns and the sixth-most points to running backs. What’s more, five have beaten them for 15-plus points since Week 10.
Tyjae Spears at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Spears has been on absolute fire over the last two weeks, scoring 48.8 fantasy points. He also saw a 29 percent touch share last week, which was more than Tony Pollard. Spears has also been getting red-zone work, seeing eight looks in the last two weeks. With a plus matchup against a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the third-most points to runners since Week 8, Spears is a nice flex option.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Aaron Jones vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Breece Hall at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Chargers (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
Najee Harris vs. Chiefs (Wed. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix): Harris, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up a meager 4.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. He has another tough matchup in Week 17, as the veteran faces a Chiefs defense that’s allowed the third-fewest points to runners in the last eight weeks. Kansas City has also held running backs to six total touchdowns and 74.1 rushing yards per game during that time, so beware Harris.
Sit ‘Em
Rico Dowdle at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle had his first bad game in a month last week, scoring just 8.1 points in a win over the Buccaneers. I’d beware him this week too, as he’ll face a tough matchup against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Their defense has given up just three touchdowns, 3.6 yards per rush and the fewest points per game to opposing backs in the last eight weeks, so Dowdle will be a risk-reward flex starter Week 17.
D’Andre Swift vs. Seahawks (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Swift’s stats lately have been the equivalent of getting coal in your Christmas stocking, as he’s failed to finish with more than 9.9 points in five straight games and in six of his last seven overall. I’d put him on ice against the Seahawks, who have allowed fewer than four yards per rush and just one rushing touchdown to an enemy running back in the last eight weeks of action.
Tony Pollard at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard has a great matchup against the Jags this week, but it’s hard to start him with any confidence. He’s been missing practice the last two weeks due to an injured foot, as he played a season-low 23 snaps last week in a loss to the Colts. The veteran has also been held under nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, and Tyjae Spears has emerged beyond him in fantasy play as a result.
Isiah Pacheco at Steelers (Wed. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix): Pacheco has not been the same solid fantasy running back since his return to action, scoring no more than 8.1 fantasy points in his last four games. He’s also played fewer than 30 snaps in each of his last two games, as he continues to split work with Kareem Hunt. I’d keep him on the sidelines on Christmas Day, as the Steelers have allowed just four touchdowns to backs at home.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Gus Edwards at Patriots (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Patrick Taylor Jr. vs. Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)