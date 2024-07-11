10 Deep Sleepers to Target in the Late Rounds of 2024 Fantasy Drafts
Fantasy football drafts don’t end once all the big-name superstars are off the board. To the contrary, the ability to go deeper and find those hidden gems outside of the top 100 players can be the difference between a championship contender and a cellar dweller.
Case in point. Last year, Raheem Mostert, Adam Thielen, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Purdy and Jake Ferguson (to name a few) were drafted mostly in the double-digit rounds. They all went on to become regular fantasy starters, and in the case of Mostert, Purdy and Ferguson, top-10 performers at their respective positions. That’s where titles can be won.
I’ve already covered my late-round rookie targets, so now let’s take a look at 10 veterans who could outplay their average draft position (ADP) and become assets in 2024.
Note: ADPs from FantasyData.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints (ADP – 104): Shaheed flashed at times last season, scoring 15-plus points five times and in two of his last four games. With Michael Thomas now gone and no one of note added to the wide receiver room, Shaheed should see more than the 75 targets he had last season. He could push for flex value and is a nice best-ball pick.
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills (ADP – 105): Much of the “sleeper” talk surrounding the Bills wide receivers focused on Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel, but what about Shakir? He knows the offense, has a rapport with Josh Allen, and he popped a few times in the second half of last season. In fact, he recorded 90-plus yards three times in his final 10 games.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ADP – 108): The Titans added Tony Pollard to be their starting running back, but Spears will remain a big part of the backfield. He was impressive at times as a rookie, averaging 4.5 yards per rush and scoring double digit fantasy points in four of his final six games. Spears will be a popular target for those using a Zero RB strategy.
Dontayvion Wicks, Packers (ADP – 120): The Packers receivers’ room is loaded with guys like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed (who I love) and Romeo Doubs. However, I’d also keep Wicks in mind. He scored double digits in four of his last six games of last season, during which time he confirmed his developing rapport with Jordan Love. I’d grab Wicks late.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers (ADP – 136): Freiermuth isn’t a traditional sleeper based on my definition, but he could be a great draft bargain. He’s lost his luster after a bad 2023, but the addition of Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, who loves to use tight ends, could be a godsend. Despite his unimpressive ADP, Freiermuth has low TE1 upside.
Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons (ADP – 146): A former 1,000-yard receiver, Mooney’s stock has sunk over the last two seasons. He’s still in the prime of his career at age 26 though, and now he’ll be in a potentially explosive Falcons offense led by veteran gunslinger Kirk Cousins. That makes Mooney worth a late-round look in larger fantasy leagues.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos (ADP – 154): McLaughlin won’t be a featured back with Javonte Williams ahead of him on the depth chart, but he could be a productive second option. As a rookie, he averaged 5.4 yards per rush and showed real playmaker ability. His lack of pass-blocking chops will limit him, but McLaughlin is still a worthy late rounder.
Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals (ADP – 172): Marvin Harrison Jr. is getting all the fantasy attention among Cardinals wideouts, and with good reason. However, I’d also keep Wilson in the back of mind in drafts. He finished his rookie year strong, scoring 15-plus points in each of his last two games. With a starting gig projected, Wilson has late-round appeal.
Will Levis, QB, Titans (ADP – 179): Levis looked like a world beater in his first NFL start, tossing four touchdown passes and scoring 26.6 points. He wasn’t early as good in his final eight starts, but Levis should benefit in Year 2 from the Titans adding head coach Brian Callahan and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. He has QB2 upside in a best-case scenario.
Marvin Mims, Jr., WR, Broncos (ADP – 184): The Broncos traded away Jerry Jeudy during the offseason, leaving behind 87 targets from a year ago. And while the team added veteran Josh Reynolds in the offseason, Mims Jr. could also benefit. The team’s projected slot man, he should push to be a top-three option in the Broncos passing game this season.