10 Rookies to Target in the Late Rounds of 2024 Fantasy Drafts
Rookies have become far more valuable in the world of fantasy football. Just last season, we saw C.J. Stroud, Puka Nacua and Sam LaPorta make huge statistical impacts. It’s not only the big names who can turn fantasy heads, either, as the likes of De’Vone Achane, Rashee Rice and Tank Dell also became assets.
I’ve already covered my top 10 overall fantasy rookies and ranked my top 50 rookies, so let’s go deeper and look at some first-year players worth a late-round look who might ultimately outplay their average draft position (ADP).
Note: ADPs based on FantasyData.
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals (ADP – 107): Benson will open the season as the clear No. 2 back in Arizona behind James Conner, making him a valuable handcuff. When you consider that Conner has missed at least four games in each of the last two seasons, however, it’s very likely that Benson will see enough work to make an impact.
Blake Corum, RB, Rams (ADP – 118): Corum will also be a popular handcuff as a rookie, but he too will be behind an injury-prone starter. Kyren Williams missed five games a year ago, and he’s already been dealing with a bum foot. If Williams is forced to miss any time, Corum would become a potential fantasy starter in most leagues.
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (ADP – 154): The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and have Adam Thielen on the roster, so Legette will have some work to do in camp to push for consistent targets. Of course, that’s what makes him a deep sleeper. If you like young, explosive wideouts, Legette will be well worth a look late in drafts.
Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos (ADP – 163): The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy in the offseason, so Franklin could push for the third or fourth wideout spot in training camp. He also has the advantage of playing with Bo Nix, the Broncos’ projected starting quarterback, in college. He’ll be worth a late-round flier for fantasy fans in deeper leagues.
Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers (ADP – 166): One of my favorites late-round targets, Vidal has a chance to make an immediate impact. The Chargers lack a true No. 1 running back (sorry, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins), and Vidal fits the mold of the bruising runner new offensive coordinator Greg Roman likes to utilize in the rushing attack.
Ray Davis, RB, Bills (ADP – 167): I think James Cook can have a real breakout season in 2024, especially after we saw his usage increase last year once Joe Brady took over as the offensive coordinator. If Cook should suffer an unfortunate injury, however, Davis could be in line to see an increase in touches playing alongside Ty Johnson.
Ben Sinnott, TE, Commanders (ADP – 173): Sinnott was a pass-catching star in college, posting 676 yards and six touches on 76 targets in his final year at Kansas State. While the Commanders did sign veteran Zach Ertz, he’s 33 years old and has missed 17 games over the last two years due to injuries. Sinnott is a player to watch in camp.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings (ADP – 174): Early reports suggest that Sam Darnold is the top quarterback on the depth chart in Minnesota, at least for now. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will no doubt get his chance to earn that role in camp. Playing in an offense loaded with talent, McCarthy could become a surprise sleeper.
Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots (ADP – 175): The Patriots roster will have a lot of new faces this season, and Polk is one of the most notable. In fact, he’s projected as a starter alongside Kendrick Bourne. The rookie looked good during June minicamps, making him a player to watch. He’ll be well worth a look in the late rounds of drafts.
Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers (ADP – 179): The Steelers don’t have any sure things at wide receiver beyond George Pickens, so Wilson projects as their starting slot receiver in Year 1. Remember, he ran 62% of his 2023 regular-season routes at Michigan out of the slot. If you’re in a deeper league, Wilson’s name is worth remembering late.