10 Fantasy Football Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in Your Draft
Ladd McConkey. Jerry Jeudy. Xavier Worthy.
If you were smart enough to draft or pick up one of these wide receivers last season, there’s a good chance you made the postseason or made a run at a league championship. It’s not hyperbole … sleepers can change your fantasy fortunes.
In my humble opinion, sleepers have to fit a few guidelines. A sleeper can’t have already had a full season of fantasy success in the past. He also can’t have a current average draft position (ADP) in the top 80. You might like Omarion Hampton (and I do too), but he’s a top-20 running back (and in the top 40 overall) in fantasy drafts.
That’s a breakout, not a sleeper.
With that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of 10 sleeper wide recievers, all of whom are being picked outside the top 80 based on FantasyPros data. These players all have the potential to outplay their ADP and become fantasy assets in 2025.
2025 Fantasy Football Sleeper WRs
Matthew Golden, Packers (ADP – 96): Golden is slick as snot when it comes to his speed, leading all NFL prospects with a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine. He has plenty of wide receivers to compete against in Green Bay, but the first-round rookie has seen some first-team snaps in camp. He’s worth a look in Rounds 8 or 9.
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (ADP – 100): Pearsall showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and he should be better as an NFL sophomore. The 49ers receiver room is loaded with questions after the team traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to Washington, and Brandon Aiuyk’s status is an unknown coming off an ACL tear. I do have his teammate, sleeper/breakout player Jauan Jennings, ranked higher, but Pearsall has serious upside.
Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (ADP - 119): All the camp reports surrounding Egbuka have been glowing, and he does have a path to targets this season. Veteran Chris Godwin might not be ready for the start of the season in his return from multiple ankle surgeries, and no one knows if he’ll be the same player after the procedures. Mike Evans has shown no real signs of slowing down, but he is entering his age-32 season. If things go right, there’s a chance Egbuka could have fantasy flex value as a rookie.
Josh Downs, Colts (ADP - 122): Downs has shown flashes of potential in his NFL career, including scoring 15-plus points seven times just last season. The problem has been his lack of consistency and injury issues, but we know what Down can do on the gridiron. The Colts quarterback situation is unclear, but Downs should still be one of the team’s most targeted receivers, and his ADP is more than reasonable.
Jayden Higgins, Texans (ADP - 124): Higgins landed in a great spot with the Texans, who should use him as a starter right out of the gate. He’ll benefit from playing alongside Nico Collins, who will draw defensive attention, and the rookie should also see more than his share of targets with Tank Dell out for the season. He’ll be a nice late-round pick as a WR4/WR5 with the potential to push for flex value.
Keon Coleman, Bills (ADP - 127): Coleman, a high second-round choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, will have every chance to find statistical success in Year 2. He’s projected to start on the perimeter in an offense led by Josh Allen, and there’s no real alpha on the roster to take significant targets. While Khalil Shakir will be the first Buffalo wideout picked in drafts, it’s Coleman who might have the most sleeper appeal. Plus, Shakir is currently injured.
Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (ADP – 136): Mims Jr. started to emerge into a useful fantasy asset in the second half of the season, posting 434 yards, six touchdowns and 108.2 fantasy points in his final seven games. During that time, he averaged an impressive 15.5 points. With the emergence of Bo Nix, Mims Jr. could push to be a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver in 2025. He’s an attractive WR4/WR5 selection.
Kyle Williams, Patriots (ADP - 161): I’m hesitant to list Williams as a sleeper, as the trend of wide receivers drafted by the Patriots is, well, not positive. However, he’s gained a lot of steam in camp and now projects to start on the outside opposite Stefon Diggs. There are a lot of opportunities in the New England passing game too, especially when you consider that Diggs is 31 years old and coming off a torn ACL.
Cedric Tillman, Browns (ADP - 171): Tillman had a three-game stretch last season where he posted 21 catches, 255 yards, 3 TDs and averaged 22.2 fantasy points. He suffered a concussion in Week 12 and didn’t play again, however, but he showed real potential. He’s also locked into a starting role this season opposite Jerry Jeudy, so the targets should be there. I love Tillman as a late-round flier in drafts.
Xavier Legette, Panthers (ADP - 173): Most of the attention in Carolina’s pass attack has surrounded rookie Tetairoa McMillan, and for good reason. Still, Legette projects to start opposite McMillan on the outside, and he could benefit from the rookie drawing coverage. He’s basically free in drafts, so Legette is a worthwhile flier.