100 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names for NFL Rookies In 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, so we now have a very clear idea about which players landed in the best/worst spots in terms of their future fantasy value. By the way, be sure to keep close tabs on Sports Illustrated Fantasy for all of the analysis all week long.
We also have a new list of fresh, young talent to name our fantasy football teams after for our 2025 squads! I’ve done all the work for you already, too! Below is a list of 100 fantasy team names for your viewing pleasure based on 16 of the top prospects after the draft.
Enjoy!
1. I Cam, I Saw, I Kicked Ass
2. Cam You Dig it?
3. Cam, Bam Thank You Mama
4. Cam I Am!
5. Infinity Wards
6. Ward Of The Worlds
7. Ward of the Rings
8. World Ward Z
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Team Names
9. Last Ashton Hero
10. Ashton vs. Evil Dead
11. Ashton 3:16
12. Jeanty in a Bottle
13. The Jeanty Giant
14. Jeanty From The Block
15. Full Metal Jeanty
16. Silent But Jeanty
17. An Officer And A Jeantyman
18. Jeanty Was A Friend Of Mine
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Team Names
19. A Travisty of Justice
20. Cheese Traviolis
21. Travesty Of The Multiverse
22. Good Will Hunter
23. The Hunter For Red October
24. The Hunter Games
25. Hunter Like The Wolf
26. Scavenger Hunter
Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Football Team Names
27. The Shedeur-Shank Redemption
28. How Does Shedeur It?
29. Shedeur Island
30. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Shedeur
31. Who’s Knocking on My Shedeur
32. The Boys Next Shedeur
33. Murder, Shedeur Wrote
34. The Spy Next Shedeur
35. Three Shedeurs Down
36. Shedeur’s Out of My League
Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Football Team Names
37. Tetairoa Dactyls
38. Chillin’ Like A McMillan
39. McMillan Dollar Baby
40. One In A McMillan
41. Slumdog McMillanaire
42. Who Wants To Be A McMillianaire
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Team Names
43. Eye Of The Tyler
44. Tyler King
45. God Of Warren
46. Warren And Peace
47. The Warren Of The Roses
48. I Don’t Need Your Civil Warren
Omarion Hampton Fantasy Football Team Names
49. Hampton Inn-Zone
50. Straight Outta Hampton
51. Green Eggs And Hampton
52. Conan The Omarion
Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Team Names
53. Action Jaxson
54. Dippin’ Darts
55. Shot Through The Dart
56. Lights, Camera, Jaxson
57. Connect The Darts
58. Last Jaxson Hero
59. Dart Side Of The Moon
60. Dart Dynasty
61. Dart Spreading The News
62. The Dart Knight
Jalen Milroe Fantasy Football Team Names
63. Milroe, Row Your Boat
64. Get Out of Jalen Free
65. Jalen And Silent Bob
66. Milroe’s Place
67. Milroe To Nowhere
68. Skid Milroe
TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Team Names
69. TreVeyon My Wayward Son
70. Kings of TreVeyon
71. Hendersons Of Anarchy
72. TreVeyon And The Hendersons
73. Like Father, Like Henderson
74. Henderson Of A Preacher Man
Matthew Golden Fantasy Football Team Names
75. Matthew Golden Girls
76. Golden Out For A Hero
77. Golden Grahams
78. Golden-Finger
79. Golden Digger
80. Silver And Golden
81. The Golden And The Beautiful
82. Everything That Glitters is Not Golden
Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Team Names
83. Emeka My Dreams Come True
84. Let’s Emeka Deal
85. Adult Egbuka-tion
86. Egbukahuasca
Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Team Names
87. ‘Shon Bright Like A Diamond
88. Quinshon Of The Dead
89. Quin-N-Out
90. The Judkins League
Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Football Team Names
91. Kaleb And Flow
92. Dallas Buyers Kaleb
93. Creamed Kaleb
94. Kaleb Chips
Luther Burden III Fantasy Football Team Names
95. Luther Weapon
96. Beast Of Burden
97. A Burden In Hand
98, Angry Burdens
Colston Loveland Fantasy Football Team Names
99. All’s Fair In Loveland And War
100. From Russia With Loveland