15 Best Taylor Swift Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024
Fantasy Football season is here and it's time to start thinking of the best fantasy football team names.
Winning your league is important. but winning your team name ? That's something you can guarantee. I know when I have a great team name, it makes the league much more fun; plus, it ups the intimidation factor.
Your team name should be something that inspires you. Something that causes you to have more fun every time you log in. Maybe its based on your personal nickname or an inside joke with your league-mates. Maybe its based on one of your favorite real-life NFL teams or the name one of your fantasy football players. Or maybe it's based on what's trending right now.
Earlier this season, I published a list of 50 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names. In today's list, I want to focus on pop culture team names- especially those that could appeal to the newest group of Fantasy Football players- Taylor Swift Fans.
To all the Swfties joining us: I hope your love affair with our game is as beautiful as Taylor and Travis's. Here's a small piece of advice. To use Taylor's words. "“Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours." Leave your draft in love with your team and don't worry about anyone else's.
Without furter ado, here are a few team names to consider for 2024. Whatever you choose, be creative and have fun!
Best Taylor Swift Fantasy Football Team Names
- Got A Long List of Flex Runners
- We Are Never Ever Getting Dak Together
- Jordan Love Story
- I Don't Know About You, But I’m starting 22 (Derrick Henry or Rashid Shaheed)
- Who’s Afraid of Little Cee Dee?
- Shake it Goff
- You Belong With Tee
- I’ve got a Tank/Chase, Baby
- Zeke Now (Jonathan Taylor’s version)
- 19/89 [Deebo Samuel/Brock Bowers]
- Getaway Carr
- Running it Back to December
- Last Great Fantasy Dynasty
- I Can Make the Bench Guys Good For a Weekend
- I’ve Got That Kelce Play Scheme Until The Bye
Not a Swiftie? How about a few other pop culture inspired team names:
- Moss Babe
- Hock Tua
- Brat Runner
- I’m Blinded by J Wright
- I Can’t Sleep Until Chubb Gets a Touch
