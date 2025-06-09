SI

Saquon Barkley Could Be A Huge Fantasy Football Bust In 2025

Michael Fabiano

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is coming off a magical fantasy season, but can he replicate that level of success in 2025?
Saquon Barkley is coming off one of the best fantasy (and real) football seasons of his NFL career.  He produced 33 catches, a personal-high 2,283 scrimmage yards, and 15 total touchdowns. His most impressive accomplishment was on the ground, as he became just the ninth running back in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard rushing mark (2,005).

That level of production comes with its consequences, however.

Barkley touched the ball 378 times during the regular season, which puts him smack dab in the middle of what is a troubling trend that surrounds running backs who have seen at least 370 touches in the regular season.

Fantasy footballers know it as the “Curse of 370.”

This total has been reached 93 times in the Super Bowl era, which is far too massive a sample size to research, so I went back and looked at runners who have reached that mark since 2010. As you can see from the chart below, the follow-up season for these 14 players has been mostly bad.

Aside from Ray Rice, every runner saw his fantasy points decline the year after touching the ball at least 370 times. In several cases, injuries befell these players, like with Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson. Others just experienced a high level of regression.

Player

Year

Touches

Points

Year

Touches

Points

Diff.

Josh Jacobs

2022

393

328.3

2023

270

181.1

-147.2

Derrick Henry

2022

382

302.8

2023

308

246.7

-56.1

Najee Harris

2021

381

300.7

2022

313

223.5

-77.2

Jonathan Taylor

2021

372

373.1

2022

220

146.4

-226.7

Derrick Henry

2020

397

333.1

2021

237

193.3

-139.8

Christian McCaffrey

2019

403

471.2

2020

76

90.4

-380.8

Ezekiel Elliott

2018

381

329.1

2019

355

311.7

-17.4

Le'Veon Bell

2017

406

341.6

2018

0

0

-341.6

David Johnson

2016

373

407.8

2017

17

13

-394.8

DeMarco Murray

2014

449

351.1

2015

237

184.4

-166.7

Le'Veon Bell

2014

373

370.5

2015

137

111.2

-259.3

Arian Foster

2012

391

302.1

2013

143

108.5

-193.6

Adrian Peterson

2012

388

347.4

2013

308

232.7

-114.7

Maurice Jones-Drew

2011

386

305

2012

100

76

-229

Arian Foster

2010

393

392

2011

331

303.1

-88.9

Steven Jackson

2010

376

244.8

2011

302

223.8

-21

Ray Rice

2010

370

276.6

2011

367

372.8

96.2

It’s very possible that Barkley suffers the same fate.

The Eagles' running back also falls into another negative trend, which focuses on runners who carry the football at least 400 times between the regular season and the postseason. In the Super Bowl era, we’ve seen 35 instances of this sort of scenario. And, as the chart below shows, the following season is more often than not a huge disappointment.

Player

Year

Carries

Points

Year

Carries

Points

Points Diff.

DeMarco Murray

2014

436

351.1

2015

193

184.4

-166.7

Arian Foster

2012

405

302.1

2013

121

108.5

-193.6

Larry Johnson

2006

429

370.9

2007

158

126.5

-244.4

Shaun Alexander

2005

430

376.8

2006

302

142.2

-234.6

Corey Dillon

2004

410

260.8

2005

239

189.4

-71.4

Curtis Martin

2004

408

319.2

2005

220

137.3

-181.9

Ahman Green

2003

403

385

2004

279

228.6

-156.4

Jamal Lewis

2003

412

325.1

2004

235

164.2

-160.9

Eddie George

2000

431

336.2

2001

315

176.8

-159.4

Jamal Lewis

2000

412

227

2001

0

0

-227

Edgerrin James

2000

408

393.3

2001

151

125.5

-267.8

Eddie George

1999

428

293.2

2000

430

336.2

43

Jamal Anderson

1998

480

337.5

1999

19

11.3

-326.2

Terrell Davis

1998

470

381.5

1999

67

36.7

-344.8

Jerome Bettis

1997

423

234.5

1998

316

159.5

-75

Dorsey Levens

1997

400

301.5

1998

142

87

-214.5

Emmitt Smith

1995

451

414.8

1996

366

278.3

-136.5

Natrone Means

1994

400

261.5

1995

192

110.6

-150.9

Thurman Thomas

1993

418

244.4

1994

287

246.2

1.79999999999998

Emmitt Smith

1992

444

373.8

1993

349

305

-68.8

Barry Foster

1992

410

295.4

1993

177

167.8

-127.6

Emmitt Smith

1991

406

309.1

1992

444

373.8

64.7

Eric Dickerson

1986

430

299.2

1987

298

199.9

-99.3

Joe Morris

1986

414

285.9

1987

193

106.2

-179.7

Marcus Allen

1985

402

383

1986

208

209.2

-173.8

Walter Payton

1984

427

324.1

1985

391

326.2

2.09999999999997

James Wilder

1984

407

390.5

1985

365

277.1

-113.4

Eric Dickerson

1984

402

327.4

1985

343

228

-99.4

John Riggins

1983

462

286.6

1984

348

219.2

-67.4

Eric Dickerson

1983

423

392.2

1984

402

327.4

-64.8

Earl Campbell

1980

400

293.4

1981

361

249.2

-44.2

Earl Campbell

1979

401

309.1

1980

400

293.4

-15.7

Only Eddie George (2000), Thurman Thomas (1994), Emmitt Smith (1992) and Walter Payton (1985) scored more fantasy points the following year … and Thomas scored just 1.8 points more and Payton scored just 2.1 points more. So, a decline came 88 percent of the time, ranging from 344.8 fewer points to 15.7 fewer points. What’s more, the average drop in PPR points among those backs who didn’t score more points the following year is 141.

If you subtract 141 points from Barkley’s 2024 total (355.4), he would have finished with 214.3 points. That would have ranked him as the RB20, just behind D’Andre Swift.

Finally, if you haven’t been completely freaked out already, I give you the Curse of the 2,000 Yard Rusher. Looking at the chart below, you’ll see that every single running back to hit the 2,000-yard rushing mark has seen a drop of no less than 99.4 points in the next season!

Player

Year

Yards

Points

Year

Yards

Points

Points Diff.

Derrick Henry

2020

2027

333.1

2021

937

193.3

-139.8

Adrian Peterson

2012

2097

347.4

2013

1266

232.7

-114.7

Chris Johnson

2009

2006

392.9

2010

1364

272.9

-120

Jamal Lewis

2003

2066

325.1

2004

1006

164.2

-160.9

Terrell Davis

1998

2008

381.5

1999

211

36.7

-344.8

Barry Sanders

1997

2053

348.8

1998

1491

235

-113.8

Eric Dickerson

1984

2105

327.4

1985

1234

228

-99.4

O.J. Simpson

1973

2003

285.2

1974

1125

170.4

-114.8

 What’s more, the average drop in fantasy production is 151 points!

These three negative trends (and we can add a fourth if you’re a believer in the Madden curse) should bring at least some doubt to those fantasy fans thinking Barkley is a sure bet to produce monster totals again in 2025. If you look at the historical data in the three aforementioned categories, well, the opposite is actually true … and some of the greatest backs of all time have fallen prey to heightened expectations and statistical regression.

Barkley is currently the RB2 with an overall average draft position of 4.00 on the NFFC website. Over at Underdog Fantasy, he’s the RB1 with an ADP of 2.6 overall. Either way, Barkley could be a huge dud if he falls in line with so many running backs in the past.

Buyer, beware.

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

