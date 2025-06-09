Saquon Barkley Could Be A Huge Fantasy Football Bust In 2025
Saquon Barkley is coming off one of the best fantasy (and real) football seasons of his NFL career. He produced 33 catches, a personal-high 2,283 scrimmage yards, and 15 total touchdowns. His most impressive accomplishment was on the ground, as he became just the ninth running back in NFL history to surpass the 2,000-yard rushing mark (2,005).
That level of production comes with its consequences, however.
Barkley touched the ball 378 times during the regular season, which puts him smack dab in the middle of what is a troubling trend that surrounds running backs who have seen at least 370 touches in the regular season.
Fantasy footballers know it as the “Curse of 370.”
This total has been reached 93 times in the Super Bowl era, which is far too massive a sample size to research, so I went back and looked at runners who have reached that mark since 2010. As you can see from the chart below, the follow-up season for these 14 players has been mostly bad.
Aside from Ray Rice, every runner saw his fantasy points decline the year after touching the ball at least 370 times. In several cases, injuries befell these players, like with Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson. Others just experienced a high level of regression.
Player
Year
Touches
Points
Year
Touches
Points
Diff.
Josh Jacobs
2022
393
328.3
2023
270
181.1
-147.2
Derrick Henry
2022
382
302.8
2023
308
246.7
-56.1
Najee Harris
2021
381
300.7
2022
313
223.5
-77.2
Jonathan Taylor
2021
372
373.1
2022
220
146.4
-226.7
Derrick Henry
2020
397
333.1
2021
237
193.3
-139.8
Christian McCaffrey
2019
403
471.2
2020
76
90.4
-380.8
Ezekiel Elliott
2018
381
329.1
2019
355
311.7
-17.4
Le'Veon Bell
2017
406
341.6
2018
0
0
-341.6
David Johnson
2016
373
407.8
2017
17
13
-394.8
DeMarco Murray
2014
449
351.1
2015
237
184.4
-166.7
Le'Veon Bell
2014
373
370.5
2015
137
111.2
-259.3
Arian Foster
2012
391
302.1
2013
143
108.5
-193.6
Adrian Peterson
2012
388
347.4
2013
308
232.7
-114.7
Maurice Jones-Drew
2011
386
305
2012
100
76
-229
Arian Foster
2010
393
392
2011
331
303.1
-88.9
Steven Jackson
2010
376
244.8
2011
302
223.8
-21
Ray Rice
2010
370
276.6
2011
367
372.8
96.2
It’s very possible that Barkley suffers the same fate.
The Eagles' running back also falls into another negative trend, which focuses on runners who carry the football at least 400 times between the regular season and the postseason. In the Super Bowl era, we’ve seen 35 instances of this sort of scenario. And, as the chart below shows, the following season is more often than not a huge disappointment.
Player
Year
Carries
Points
Year
Carries
Points
Points Diff.
DeMarco Murray
2014
436
351.1
2015
193
184.4
-166.7
Arian Foster
2012
405
302.1
2013
121
108.5
-193.6
Larry Johnson
2006
429
370.9
2007
158
126.5
-244.4
Shaun Alexander
2005
430
376.8
2006
302
142.2
-234.6
Corey Dillon
2004
410
260.8
2005
239
189.4
-71.4
Curtis Martin
2004
408
319.2
2005
220
137.3
-181.9
Ahman Green
2003
403
385
2004
279
228.6
-156.4
Jamal Lewis
2003
412
325.1
2004
235
164.2
-160.9
Eddie George
2000
431
336.2
2001
315
176.8
-159.4
Jamal Lewis
2000
412
227
2001
0
0
-227
Edgerrin James
2000
408
393.3
2001
151
125.5
-267.8
Eddie George
1999
428
293.2
2000
430
336.2
43
Jamal Anderson
1998
480
337.5
1999
19
11.3
-326.2
Terrell Davis
1998
470
381.5
1999
67
36.7
-344.8
Jerome Bettis
1997
423
234.5
1998
316
159.5
-75
Dorsey Levens
1997
400
301.5
1998
142
87
-214.5
Emmitt Smith
1995
451
414.8
1996
366
278.3
-136.5
Natrone Means
1994
400
261.5
1995
192
110.6
-150.9
Thurman Thomas
1993
418
244.4
1994
287
246.2
1.79999999999998
Emmitt Smith
1992
444
373.8
1993
349
305
-68.8
Barry Foster
1992
410
295.4
1993
177
167.8
-127.6
Emmitt Smith
1991
406
309.1
1992
444
373.8
64.7
Eric Dickerson
1986
430
299.2
1987
298
199.9
-99.3
Joe Morris
1986
414
285.9
1987
193
106.2
-179.7
Marcus Allen
1985
402
383
1986
208
209.2
-173.8
Walter Payton
1984
427
324.1
1985
391
326.2
2.09999999999997
James Wilder
1984
407
390.5
1985
365
277.1
-113.4
Eric Dickerson
1984
402
327.4
1985
343
228
-99.4
John Riggins
1983
462
286.6
1984
348
219.2
-67.4
Eric Dickerson
1983
423
392.2
1984
402
327.4
-64.8
Earl Campbell
1980
400
293.4
1981
361
249.2
-44.2
Earl Campbell
1979
401
309.1
1980
400
293.4
-15.7
Only Eddie George (2000), Thurman Thomas (1994), Emmitt Smith (1992) and Walter Payton (1985) scored more fantasy points the following year … and Thomas scored just 1.8 points more and Payton scored just 2.1 points more. So, a decline came 88 percent of the time, ranging from 344.8 fewer points to 15.7 fewer points. What’s more, the average drop in PPR points among those backs who didn’t score more points the following year is 141.
If you subtract 141 points from Barkley’s 2024 total (355.4), he would have finished with 214.3 points. That would have ranked him as the RB20, just behind D’Andre Swift.
Finally, if you haven’t been completely freaked out already, I give you the Curse of the 2,000 Yard Rusher. Looking at the chart below, you’ll see that every single running back to hit the 2,000-yard rushing mark has seen a drop of no less than 99.4 points in the next season!
Player
Year
Yards
Points
Year
Yards
Points
Points Diff.
Derrick Henry
2020
2027
333.1
2021
937
193.3
-139.8
Adrian Peterson
2012
2097
347.4
2013
1266
232.7
-114.7
Chris Johnson
2009
2006
392.9
2010
1364
272.9
-120
Jamal Lewis
2003
2066
325.1
2004
1006
164.2
-160.9
Terrell Davis
1998
2008
381.5
1999
211
36.7
-344.8
Barry Sanders
1997
2053
348.8
1998
1491
235
-113.8
Eric Dickerson
1984
2105
327.4
1985
1234
228
-99.4
O.J. Simpson
1973
2003
285.2
1974
1125
170.4
-114.8
What’s more, the average drop in fantasy production is 151 points!
These three negative trends (and we can add a fourth if you’re a believer in the Madden curse) should bring at least some doubt to those fantasy fans thinking Barkley is a sure bet to produce monster totals again in 2025. If you look at the historical data in the three aforementioned categories, well, the opposite is actually true … and some of the greatest backs of all time have fallen prey to heightened expectations and statistical regression.
Barkley is currently the RB2 with an overall average draft position of 4.00 on the NFFC website. Over at Underdog Fantasy, he’s the RB1 with an ADP of 2.6 overall. Either way, Barkley could be a huge dud if he falls in line with so many running backs in the past.
Buyer, beware.