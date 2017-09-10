Mondays and Tuesdays are waiver-wire days in the fantasy football world, but we at SI.com will get you started sooner than that all season. Every Sunday, we’ll give you the three biggest names on the waiver wire that you need to know. When you’re making your bids this week, you’ll want to plan around these three players.

Buck Allen, RB, Ravens

Danny Woodhead’s career with the Ravens got off to a quick start when he caught three passes for 33 yards on the team’s first possession. Unfortunately, that quick start had an even quicker end. Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury on his final play of the drive. He limped off the field, but eventually rode a cart back to the locker room. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday, but the injury certainly appeared to be serious.

Allen will now step into the breach and immediately takes over as the Ravens primary pass-catching back. He got just one target after Woodhead’s injury, but Terrance West isn’t a threat as a receiver, and the Ravens aren’t going to dramatically alter their offense with Woodhead on the shelf. No team threw to its backs more than the Ravens last year, and they appeared ready to make a run at that title for the second straight year on their first possession, with Woodhead the most targeted receiver. Allen isn’t quite the weapon Woodhead is, but clearly this is a lucrative opportunity. West is a total non-factor as a receiver, and the Ravens need a large presence from their running backs in the passing game by design.

It certainly doesn’t hurt Allen’s stock that he ran the ball 21 times against the Bengals, either. Game script led to all those rushes, but it’s clear the Ravens will have two backs significantly involved. With Woodhead out, Allen is primed for a big role.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

Jordan Howard owners, you have reason to be concerned. To be fair, he is, and should be, the leader of the Bears’ backfield. That status is unimpeachable, and nothing will change that any time soon. The problem, though, is that he might not have the backfield to himself the way he did last year.

The Bears’ coaching staff went out of its way all preseason to insist that Cohen, the rookie out of North Carolina A&T, would have a large role in the offense. The team followed through on that Sunday, and given the way Cohen performed, it’s safe to say he’ll be a huge part of the offense. Cohen had five carries for 66 yards, caught eight of his 12 targets for 47 yards and scored a touchdown. He took one snap out of the wildcat formation, handing the ball to Howard who ran it into the end zone. Add it all up, and Cohen totaled 17.3 points in standard leagues and 25.3 points in PPR formats.

Cohen’s eight receptions and 12 targets led the Bears on Sunday, and both of those numbers should jump out at fantasy owners. As great as Howard was last season, he didn’t bring much to the table as a receiver. Cohen proved in the first game of his career that he could be a threat catching the ball, adding a much-needed dimension to the Bears’ offense. They’re already without Cameron Meredith, who was supposed to be their No. 1 receiver, and it appears Kevin White has suffered a season-ending injury for the third year in a row, this time a broken collarbone. The Bears aren’t going to suddenly turn Cohen into a wide receiver, but they’ll likely ask more of him in the passing game with both Meredith and White out. Cohen is a good bet to average 12 or more carries plus targets per game, and he can be a fantasy factor with that sort of role.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions

Like Cohen, there was plenty of hype surrounding Golladay this summer. The rookie out of Northern Illinois flashed during the preseason, but the Lions weren’t forthcoming on what his role in the offense would be once the games counted. Their actions spoke loudly on Sunday.

Golladay had four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were ready-made for the highlight reel. He had seven targets, tied with Theo Riddick for second on the team, trailing only Golden Tate’s 10 looks from Matthew Stafford. Any receiver in Detroit who can put his name right alongside Tate’s and Riddick’s in his first game with the team is clearly going to have a significant role. What’s more, Golladay brings a vertical threat the Lions have lacked since Calvin Johnson’s retirement. Don’t get that twisted. Golladay is not Johnson, but he opens up the offense in a way that wasn’t available to the Lions last season. That’s going to keep him heavily involved in the offense and make him the sort of big-play artist that can swing fantasy matchups.