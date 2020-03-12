Shawn Childs looks at the early movers in average draft position at the relief pitcher position heading into the 2020 fantasy baseball season.

The most volatile position in baseball is the closing job. Coming into this year, there is some stability at the top end of the reliever inventory. Saves are trending down as fantasy owners wait for the next group of developing arms to blossom into ninth inning studs.

As the regular season approaches, more information emerges about bullpen roles allowing fantasy owners to make better-educated bets on which players they trust the most to keep their closing jobs.

Here’s a look at the top 12 closers ranked by SIscore in 2019:

The average top 12 closer last year had four wins, a 2.38 ERS, a 0.976 WHIP, 31 saves, and 97 strikeouts over 66.5 innings. Josh Hader had the most valuable season in relief last season by SIscore (+5.93).

For comparison, here are the projections (3/10) for the top 12 closers at Sports Illustrated ranked by SIscore:

The stats highlighted by the yellow line show the average projections for the top projected closers in 2020 (a reliever needs to pitch 66.5 innings with four wins, 2.62 ERA, 0.978 WHIP, 40 saves, and 94 strikeouts to be consider the league average).

Josh Hader has the best ranking by SIscore (+7.02), followed by Kirby Yates (+4.99), Roberto Osuna (+4.94), and Edwin Diaz (+4.93).

Here’s a look how they rank by ADP in early March:

Josh Hader is the beast option at closer due to his ability to pitch multiple innings while offering impact strikeouts for a reliever. Last year he struggled with home runs at times. Must own if possible, but his price point (ADP – 67) won’t be cheap.

Last year Kirby Yates emerged as an elite closing option thanks to the development of his split-finger fastball. His command is now elite while looking poised to deliver 40-plus saves with help in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

I have a tough time fighting for Aroldis Chapman in drafts. He’s never saved over 40 games in a year, and his innings tend to fall short of the best relievers in the game.

Roberto Osuna still hasn’t had that spike in his strikeout rate to be considered with the big boys in the 9th inning, but he has the control and arsenal to reach a much higher level. There’s a lot to like here with youth on his side.

This year I’m fading Liam Hendriks. I understand how great he was last year, and his stats look phenomenal. My problem comes from his high volume of innings pitched (85), and his question resume in ERA from 2016 to 2018 (3.76, 4.22, and 4.13)

Edwin Diaz turned into a major bust in 2019, which requires fantasy owners to coin flip his elite success in 2018 with his dumpster fire last season. His stuff is elite, and I’m banking on him rebounding in a big way.

The luster of Kenley Jansen started to fade last year, but his long resume of success gives him time to prove his worth this year. His velocity isn’t where it once was while still owning a plus cutter to get batters out. The Dodgers will win a ton of games, so don’t dismiss another solid season. His ADP (109) moved up 15 spots since the beginning of March.

Taylor Rogers moved into the top closer category in 2019 thanks to growth in his command. He did show some risk when pitching in back-to-back games, which is something to keep an eye on. His save total may fall well short of the top relievers this year.

I’m giving Craig Kimbrel a pass as well for last year after a disastrous 2019 season. His command remains sketchy while still have the arm to strike out a ton of batters. Kimbrel’s career resume should be the deciding factor here.

As you can see, most closers are trending up in drafts. Three players (Nick Anderson, Sean Doolittle, and Giovanny Gallegos) gained more than a round of value since the end of February.

If given a choice between Brandon Workman and Nick Anderson, I’m drafting Anderson every time. Workman doesn’t throw enough strikes while relying heavily on his curveball. With any regression in his best pitch and command, he’ll be relegated back to a setup role. Anderson looks elite with the command and strikeouts to support a season-long job in the 9th inning. I expect him to move up further in drafts.

Will Smith proved to be worthy of the 9th inning last year for the Giants while outpitching Mark Melancon. The consensus is about 60/40 that Smith earns the closing role for the Braves. I like his direction, and I would fight for him on draft day.

It took some time, but Archie Bradley started to take to the closing role late in 2019. He needs to throw more strikes, which he did 2017 and 2018. This year I could see a big jump in strikeouts with better command.

I’m avoiding both Sean Doolittle and Ian Kennedy for different reasons. I can’t trust Doolittle to stay healthy, and he relies too much on his fastball that is declining. Kennedy handled the 9th inning well last year. He struggled as a starter in 2017 (5.38 ERA) and 2018 (4.66 ERA), and Kennedy hasn’t looked sharp in spring training (five runs and nine baserunners over 5.1 innings with no strikeouts).

Giovanny Gallegos should have the inside track to saves for the Cardinals while needing to hold off Ryan Helsley, who’s been getting some sleeper talk this spring. At the very least, I would handcuff the two to see what shakes out early in the season.

The Pirates may not win a ton of games, and Keone Kela needs to prove he can stay healthy for a whole season. When on the mound, he has the arm to get batters out in the 9th inning.

ADP Analysis Series

Catchers | First Basemen | Second Basemen | Third Basemen | Shortstops | Outfielders | Starting Pitchers | Relief Pitchers