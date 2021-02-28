SI.com
SI's Tom Verducci shares his early report on Shohei Ohtani's return to spring training after an elbow injury last season.

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Full Season Stat Projections - Hitters

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs season-long projections & cheatsheets for every hitter across Major League Baseball
Sports Illustrated & Shawn Childs have developed a way to determine each player’s value with each category relevant to their production. Hitters have five offensive categories (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases). Pitchers also have five categories (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and saves).

With these scores, a fantasy owner can quickly look at the stats to see which players have the most value either by last year’s stats or this year’s projections from any source. When using projections, a fantasy owner’s success will only be as strong as his or her ability to interpret information. Finding the best source for that information is essential. We call this stat an SIscore (TOTAL column, far right on the spreadsheet below).

2021 Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Projections & Cheatsheet

(Note: There are multiple tabs/sheets in this document. See tab buttons at the bottom of the document to scroll through each position.)

FULL DOCUMENT: PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

SIscores

Projections Ordered by Team

Projections Ordered by Position

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Outfielders

