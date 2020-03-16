With so many productive and established quarterbacks hitting the open market in free agency, the landscape of the NFL will change dramatically when the new league year begins on March 18.

The Chargers already parted ways with Philip Rivers, the Colts and Buccaneers are in search of a new passer, the Patriots—yes the Patriots—could be in need of an immediate replacement for Tom Brady, and the Raiders, Redskins and Bears are rumored to be seeking a new quarterback for 2021. That group of teams doesn’t even include the franchises that will likely draft a passer in the first round during the 2020 NFL Draft (Bengals, Dolphins). The Titans already locked up one of the quarterbacks poised to hit the open market by keeping Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee with a four-year, $118 million contract.

Let’s take a look at the Top 5 free agent signal callers and how they performed in fantasy football in 2019.

No. 5: Drew Brees

Age: 41

2019 team: Saints

Previous Contract: Two years, $50 million signed in 2018

2019 Stats: 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions, 262.9 fantasy points (25th among quarterbacks).

Analysis: There are two reasons Brees isn’t higher on this list. 1. He won’t get a long-term contract due to his age. 2. It’s pretty much a lock he’ll sign back with the Saints. In 2019, Brees passed for 27 touchdowns despite missing five games with a thumb injury. He and his New Orleans teammates have one more shot to make a run for a Super Bowl.

No. 4: Dak Prescott

Age: 26

2019 Team: Dallas Cowboys

Previous Contract: Four years, $2.72 million signed in 2016 (rookie deal)

2019 Stats: 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 410.8 fantasy points (3rd out among quarterbacks)

Analysis: Like Brees, Prescott is fully expected to sign with his current team. The Cowboys will use the franchise tag on Prescott but are still trying to work out a long-term deal. But make no mistake about it, the team is on record saying “Dak is their guy.” The latest rumor on Dallas’ offer is $33 million a year with $105 million guaranteed.

No. 3: Philip Rivers

Age: 38

2019 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Previous Contract: Four years, $83 million signed in 2016

2019 Stats: 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 325.7 fantasy points (13th among quarterbacks).

Analysis: The 16-year veteran has played his entire career with the Chargers but both sides “mutually agreed” to part ways this offseason. The Colts, Buccaneers and Redskins are rumored to be interested in signing the former Chargers passer. Rivers saw a major drop-off in touchdowns in 2019. His 23 scores were his lowest total since 2007. Rivers is in need of a fresh start on a new team and if that new team was a playoff contender in 2019 (Colts), Rivers is certainly still capable of helping them reach the postseason.

No. 2: Tom Brady

Age: 42

2019 Team: New England Patriots

Previous Contract: One year, $23 million signed in 2019

2019 Stats: 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 320.3 fantasy points (14th among quarterbacks).

Analysis: The iconic six-time Super Bowl winner has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, but may finish it elsewhere. Brady has been linked to nearly every team looking for a passer including the Chargers, Colts, Raiders, Buccaneers, 49ers, Titans and, of course, the Patriots. The 49ers reportedly dropped out of the “Brady Race” and are comfortable moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. Tennessee just gave Ryan Tannehill a monster contract, so they are out of the sweepstakes as well. The most recent reports link the three-time Most Valuable Player with Tampa Bay or re-signing with New England.

No. 1: Teddy Bridgewater

Age: 27

2019 Team: New Orleans Saints

Previous Contract: One year, $7.25 million

2019 Stats: 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, 108.3 fantasy points (33rd among quarterbacks).

Analysis: In 2019, Brees missed five games with an injured thumb and the Saints didn’t skip a beat thanks to Bridgewater taking over under center. In fact, he went 5-0 as a starter. If a team is looking to win now while also planning for the future and securing a franchise quarterback for the long term, there’s no better solution than signing the 27-year-old former first-round pick.

