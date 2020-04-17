Patrick Mahomes has the NFL's Hottest Selling Jersey

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the No. 1 spot from Tom Brady with the league's top selling jersey.

Patrick Mahomes is NFL's new King of Merchandise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the top spot from Tom Brady in total merchandise sales for the 2019 and 2020 season.

According to the NFL Player Association, sales of Brady merchandise finished second among all active players. The former Patriots and now Buccaneers quarterback has finished in the top three of jersey sales for 18 consecutive years. Rounding out the most popular jersey is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished with the third-highest selling jersey.

There are a total of six quarterbacks in the top 10 for most popular jersey sales. Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Mack and George Kittle were the other non-passers with top selling merchandise to join that group.

"The Last Dance" Debuts Sunday

The highly anticipated ESPN documentary on the 1997 and 1998 Chicago Bulls airs this weekend. "The Last Dance" is a 10-part series featuring never before seen footage and interviews with Michael Jordan, his Bulls teammates, celebrities like Justin Timberlake and even former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Episodes 1 and 2 are scheduled to hit televisions screens on ESPN at 9:00 pm (est) on Sunday April 19. Two new episodes will then air every Sunday through May 17.

The documentary series was originally scheduled to air in June, but with the coronavirus shutting down sports ESPN decided to move up the release date.

Coronavirus and Business Update

There are more than 2.1 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 149,000 fatalities. The U.S. has over 672,000 cases, and over 28,000 deaths. New York has over 222,000 cases and 12,100 fatalities. Spain has over 188,000 cases and 19,000 deaths.

A stock analyst has decided that he’s not down to Netflix and chill with Tiger King. An analyst at Benchmark Co—Matthew Harrigan—initiated coverage of Netflix’s stock with a sell rating and slapped on a one-year price target of $327, which is around 25% below the stock’s current price. Harrigan said that at the current valuations, the stock, “fully recognizes its global streaming leadership and the pop culture appeal of transient hits like ‘Tiger King.'”

