Eugenio Suarez Fantasy Outlook: Pure Basher Riding High ADP After Breakout Power Year

After a career-best 49 home runs and a next-level hot streak in the second half of the 2019 season, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez is very high on draft boards.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a banner year in 2019 thanks to a boost to his already significant power. Over the last four seasons, Suarez transformed from a fantasy afterthought into a pure basher. His AVH (2.109) and CTBA (.404) were career marks and he improved in those numbers in each of the last three seasons.

It’s not all coming up roses. He saw a rise in his strikeout rate (28.6 percent – 23.4 in 2018) while managing to hold steady with his walk rate (10.6). Suarez had similar success versus righties (.270 with 38 HRs and 79 RBI in 452 at-bats) and lefties (.276 with 11 HRs and 24 RBI in 123 at-bats).

After enduring a disappointing June (.185 with three HRs and eight RBI over 92 at-bats), Suarez’s bat exploded into the second half of the season (.296 with 49 runs, 32 HRs, and 55 RBI over 277 at-bats). He finished 141st in hard-hit rate (40.8). Suarez provided personal bests in his fly-ball rate (42.3) and HR/FB rate (29.5). A left-hand injury derailed the tail-end of the 2019 season. He also required surgery in late January to repair an issue with his right shoulder.

Given his pedestrian RBI rate (14), he may be better suited to hit fifth in the batting order, as opposed to hitting cleanup, which is where you’ll find him on many projected lineups. His ADP (61) is very high after his breakout in power. He seems to have found his way and become a .270 hitter with a 85/40/95 skill-set.

