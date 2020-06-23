2020 Fantasy Baseball: Christian Yelich Locked-In at No. 3 Pick on Draft Day

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder made the leap into the game’s elite two seasons ago, and in 2019, further cemented himself among the game’s best.

For fantasy fans who bought into his potential for a breakthrough 2018 season, Yelich bestowed upon them the second-best performance in SIscore (11.65) among batters. Such a strong SIscore came in spite of a broken right knee cap injury which excluded him from the last 18 games that year. Yelich’s average hit rate (2.037) also ticked higher while he also improved his swing path (ground ball rate – 43.2, 51.8 in 2018, and 55.7 in his career).

Yelich made significant strides in his fly-ball rate (35.9 – 22.2 in his career), with a minimal dip in his HR/FB rate (32.8). He dominated right-handed pitchers (.358 with 32 HRs and 73 RBI over 317 at-bats) with solid success against lefties (.277 with 12 HRs and 24 RBI over 173 at-bats). April was his best performing month (.353 with 26 runs, 14 HRs, 34 RBI, and six SBs over 102 at-bats). Yelich managed to hit well over .300 in each of the final four months (.343 combined) with his best numbers forming between June and July (.359 with 15 HRs, 36 RBI, and 13 SBs over 192 at-bats).

His hard-hit rate (49.1) ranked 16th with an elite CTBA (.434). Over his last three seasons, he had an 89.5 percent rate (68-for-76) on the base paths with a career-best 30 steals coming last season.

One of the few knocks you can hold against him has more to do with his supporting cast, which can't go toe-to-toe with the Atlanta Braves (in support of Ronald Acuna) or the Los Angeles Angels (Mike Trout); however, his five-tool talents forces fantasy fans to keep him at the forefront of their drafts.

Yelich’s next step in his progression would be a batting title with 110-plus runs, 40-plus home runs, 110-plus RBI, and a chance at close to 40 steals. He may push even higher with an improvement in his approach at the plate (strikeout rate – 20.3 and walk rate – 13.8). Yelich is locked in at no worse than the third pick on draft day.

