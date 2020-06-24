2020 New York Giants Team Outlook: Will Daniel Jones Develop Into Top-12 Fantasy QB?

The New York Giants are more than just RB Saquon Barkley. QB Daniel Jones will look to grow this franchise into a perennial power. SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs breaks down the team with a fantasy-slanted analysis.

Coaching Staff

The New York Giants struggled to win games over the last three seasons (4-12, 5-11, and 3-13), leading to another coaching change in 2020. Last year, Joe Judge made the jump from special teams/wide receiver coach for the Patriots to earning New York's head coaching job. He had been in New England's system since 2012. Over the previous 11 seasons, Judge was part of three Super Bowl wins and two National Championships at Alabama.

The offensive coordinator job now lies in the hands of former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. He went 85-67 over the last decade in Dallas with three trips to the postseason, which included three NFC East titles (2014, 2016, and 2018). Garrett has been a coach in the NFL for 15 years.

New York ranked 18th in points scored (341) and 23rd yards gained in 2019.

Sean Spencer is the defensive coordinator. He’s making the jump from Penn State to the NFL game. His primary experience comes as a defensive line coach. In 2018 and 2019, Spencer held three different jobs – associate head coach, run game coordinator, and defensive line coach. He had been a college coach since 1995.

Free Agency

After a long career with the Giants, Eli Manning hung up his cleats after the 2019 season. He finished with a 117-117 record in the regular season while picking up a pair of Super Bowl titles (2007 and 2011).

New York’s top two signings (LB Blake Martinez and CB James Bradberry) came on the defensive side. Martinez should see a high volume of plays on every down. His play vs. the run regressed over the last two seasons, but he did chip in with more sacks in 2018 and 2019. Bradberry tends to play well in coverage while drawing his opposing team's top receiver. The Giants signed him to a three-year, $44 million contract in March.

The Giants added Dion Lewis for depth at running back and two lower-level options at tight end (Eric Tomlinson and Levine Toilolo).

Offensive tackle Mike Remmers found a new home in Kansas City.

They decided not to bring back DE Markus Golden, S Antoine Bethea, LB Alec Ogletree, DE Kareem Martin, RB Javorius Allen, S Michael Thomas, LB Deone Bucannon, TE Scott Simonson, and WR Russell Shepard.

Draft

Improving the strength of the Giants’ offensive line was the first priority in this year’s draft. Over their first five picks, New York added T Andrew Thomas (1st), T Matt Peart (3rd), and G Shane Lemieux (5th).

Thomas brings a power/vision combination to the offensive line. His foundation technique grades well while having the quickness to handle his responsibilities outside his blocking area. Thomas can lose his edge when making the first move, and a defender doesn’t attack off the snap. His hands help him win, but Thomas needs to improve his base when attacked by quick-moving pass rushers that provide follow-through with their strength.

Peart has the look of an upside tackle, but he needs to add more fight and strength to his game. Peart moves well for a big man (6’7” and 320 lbs.), and his frame should except more bulk without losing his upside. His quickness and footwork set the tone for a developing skill set in pass protection. Peart needs to improve his vision, hands, and decision making in space to secure a long term job in the league.

Lemieux is all about power and strength while owning the smarts to make good reads at the point of attack. His game projects much higher in run blocking. Lemieux has a limited range in pass protection with question foot speed.

In the second and fourth rounds, New York picked up S Xavier McKinney and CB Darnay Holmes.

McKinney offers a cornerback skill set for the safety position, but he lacks impact speed (4.63). He makes quick reads with the acceleration to be on time in run support. McKinney understands the game with the willingness to attack. His risk comes when asked to cover the long field vs. speed or chase crossing receivers in traffic.

Holmes has a press cover feel with playmaking skills. He looks to offer upside when back-peddling, but his vision and decision making can lead to mistakes. Holmes does need to get stronger while trading his motion for read-and-react skills.

Over the last two rounds, the Giants had five draft selections with all picks dictated toward the defense – LB Cameron Brown, LB Carter Coughlin, LB T.J. Brunson, CB Chris Williamson, and LB Tae Crowder.

Brown hasn’t developed into his body at this point in his football career. Once he fills out and adds more strength, Brown will have the look of an attacking player with pass-rush skills. His game plays well when moving forward, but he needs to improve his line of pursuit to help his timing.

Coughlin earns keep with hard work and an understanding of the game. He almost uses a changeup feel to create his win in the pass rush and value in run support. His size (6’3” and 235 lbs.) is ideal when adding in his speed (4.57 forty). Strength and quickness aren’t where they need to be a difference-maker in the NFL.

Brunson projects as an early-down run stopper due to his limited range and quickness. He wants to pound his opponents while lacking recovery skills to add any success in pass coverage. Offenses will look to pick on him in the passing game when on the field.

Williamson has more of a safety feel at the next level. He’ll attack the run, but his tackling skills aren't ideal. He comes from an offensive background, which helps his ability to cover over the field's short areas. Williamson lacks the quickness to handle wide receivers in the slot or the speed to win the deep passing game.

Crowder is a former running back converted to linebacker. His speed and quickness play well, but he needs growth and development in his foundation skill set. Crowder has a chance to see playing time in coverage once he improves his technique and vision.

Offensive Line

The Giants finished 19th in rushing yards (1,685) with 11 rushing TDs and 13 runs over 20 yards. Their ball carriers gained 4.7 yards per rush. Game score led to short running chances (22.6 per game – 29th), the second straight season with weakness in this area.

New York slipped to 15th in passing yards (4,070), but they had success in passing TDs (30) while tossing 17 interceptions. They gained only 6.7 yards per pass attempt with 54 completions over 20 yards. Their offensive line allowed 43 sacks and 119 QB hits.

LT Nate Solder

Solder had a long career of success as both a run and pass blocker for the Patriots over seven seasons after getting drafted 17th overall in 2011. His game slipped backward in run blocking last year while giving up too many sacks for the Giants. New York needs him to regain his previous form in 2020.

LG Will Hernandez

Hernandez ended up starting all 32 games for the Giants at left guard over his first two seasons after getting drafted in the second round in 2018. His game is built with power and strength. Hernandez has the footwork to handle the pass rush plus the power to lead runs over his area of the field. His speed and quickness limit his blocking window if asked to reach beyond his small piece of real estate. Hernandez continues to show weakness as a run blocker

C Shane Lemieux

The center position for the Giants will be in flux this year. Lemieux probably has the best chance to start due to his ability to help in the run game. He needs to prove that he can hold off defenders in pass protection to keep the job all season.

RG Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler was a former first-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2012. Last year he continued to play well in pass protection, which has been an area of strength in all eight years in the NFL. Zeitler regained some of his lost value in run blocking in 2019, which showed regression in his two seasons with the Browns.

RT Andrew Thomas

If Thomas hits the ground running, he may push Nate Solder to the right tackle. I expect him to play well in all parts of the game in his rookie season. Thomas understands the game well with power and quickness to win on many plays.

Offensive Line Outlook

New York focused on improving their offensive line over the last two seasons with the eyes on running a successful ball control offense. Last year they allowed too many sacks and plenty of pressure on the quarterback position. Their overall core projects to rank well above the league average. Their ultimate ceiling falls on the development of their rookie core of plays.

Offensive Schedule

The data shows the strength of schedule as far as rushing attempts (RATT), rushing yards (YDS), yards per attempt rushing (YA), rushing touchdowns (TDs), completions (COMP), passing attempts (PATT), passing yards (YDS), yards per attempt passing (YA), and passing touchdowns (TDS).

This information is based on 2019, which will work as our starting point for 2020. We’ll look at all the changes on offense on each team plus the upgrades and downgrades on the defensive side. We’ll update this table when we finish the research on all 32 teams.

2019 LG Average = the league average of all stats from all 32 teams in 2019.

2019 Results = this is the results for each team in the NFL.

2019 Adjustment is based on the 2019 league average and the 2019 results for each team. This number will show if each team is above or below the league average in each stat category and the basis for the strength of schedule.

Saquon Barkley and the Giants’ rushing attack has four excellent matchups (CIN, CLE, and WAS X 2), but they also have seven games (CHI, BAL, TB, DAL X 2, and PHI X 2) vs. defenses that ranked above the league average in rushing yards in 2019. The Bucs and Eagles looked to be the most stringent tests.

Over the first three weeks (PIT, CHI, and SF), New York has an unfavorable schedule for their passing offense followed up by two mid-tier games (LAR and DAL). Their best edge passing the ball should come against Tampa, Arizona, and Seattle. The Giants then have three more challenging games (CLE, BAL, and DAL) to end the year.

Offense

New York’s key to success going forward is getting Saquon Barkley the ball early and often. The better the Giants control the clock, the better chance of winning games. Over the last two years, New York poorly in rushing attempts despite averaging 4.7 yards per rush.

Jones played better than expected in his rookie season, and he has does have passing weapons at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

New York should be improved in all areas on offense in 2020 if their offensive line comes together.

Here’s a look at the early projections for the Giants, which will be fluid all summer after taking in all injury updates and training camp news:

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones

After some disappointment on draft day for Giants’ fans, Jones proved to be worthy of the 6th overall pick in 2019.

He played at a high-level in four games in combined yards and TDs (364/4, 335/4, 328/4, and 364/5). Over his other eight starts, Jones had seven games with only one TD and six games with fewer than 225 yards passing.

He needs to improve his yards per pass attempt (6.6) while eliminating his failure in lost fumbles (11).

The Giants have a top pass-catching RB with viable talent at WR1, WR2, WR3, and TE. Jones should have a floor of 400 yards rushing with some TDs on the ground plus the tools to pass for over 4,000 yards with serviceable TDs.

In the first run of the projections, Jones looks to be on a path for 4,386 combined yards with 29 TDs and 13 Ints. Borderline top 12 QB with an ADP of 97 in early June.

Other options: Colt McCoy, Cooper Rush, Alex Tanney, Case Cookus

Running Backs

The change at quarterback in 2019 led to a sharp decline in chances in the passing game, which led to 44 fewer catches and 53 fewer targets. A new coaching staff tied to the Patriots should lead to a rebound in chances.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley was one of many first-round busts in 2019. He scored 141.7 fewer fantasy points in PPR leagues while missing three games due to a high ankle sprain.

His season started with a pair of 100-yard rushing games (11/120 and 18/107/1), but Barkley struggled to make plays over his next eight games (628 combined yards with two TDs and 34 catches) while gaining only 3.1 yards per rush.

His final three games (539 combined yards with five TDs and 11 catches) showcased his expected potential.

Barkley gained 3,469 combined yards with 24 TDs, and 143 catches over his first 29 games in the NFL. His success breaks down to 120 yards, 0.83 TDs, and 4.9 catches per game or 21.87 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

The Giants have a developing offense, which starts with a workhorse back. I expect 1,931 combined yards with 14 TDs and 70 catches on 362 touches for Barkley. He tends to be drafted second overall in PPR leagues.

Dion Lewis

The Giants added Lewis for running back depth, which was helped by his ties to the Patriots and New York’s new head coach. After playing well in 2017 (1,110 combined yards with nine TDs and 32 catches) for New England, his role had regression both seasons with the Titans.

This year he’ll have another minimal opportunity behind Saquon Barkley. Over his last 209 carries, Lewis gained 3.5 yards per rush and 6.7 yards per catch.

Other options: Wayne Gallman, Jon Hillman, Javon Leake, Sandro Platzgummer

Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position in the Giants’ offense improved in catches, targets, and TDs in back-to-back seasons. New York gained 64 percent of its passing yards via their wide receivers. The passing pie in this offense is carved into five pieces, limiting the upside of the wide receiver corps.

Sterling Shepard

Over his four years in the NFL, Shepard showcased high upside in multiple games, but he battled numerous concussions. In 2019, he missed Week 2 with a concussion, followed up by five more missed games with another concussion.

Over his first four games, Shepard caught 25 passes for 267 yards and one TD highlighted by his success in Week 3 (7/100/1). Later in the year, he flashed in two more games (9/111 and 6/76/1).

Better than his career stats, but Shepard can’t fulfill his expected value without staying on the field. With a full season of action, he has a chance at 75 catches for 900 yards and six TDs.

Risk/reward type player with an ADP of 139 as the 50th wide receiver drafted in early June.

Darius Slayton

Slayton struggled with his catch rate (43.8) over his final two seasons at college, but he did score a touchdown on (15.6 percent of his chances) while gaining 20.5 yards per catch.

Once Jones took over, Slayton flashed the ability to be the “hot hand” in the passing game over four different weeks (4/62/1, 2/50/2, 10/121/2, and 5/154/2).

New York gave him nine starts over his last 11 games played, due to some injuries the Giants’ other wide receivers.

New York has depth in their receiving core at RB, WR, and TE, which does add cloudiness to Stayton’s opportunity in 2020.

More of a WR4 with upside if New York has one injury to another wide receiver. I set his bar at 58 catches for 847 yards and seven TDs in the initial projections. Fantasy owners have him priced as the 41st wide receiver drafted with an ADP of 110.

Golden Tate

After missing the first four games due to a suspension in 2019, Tate flashed over five games (30/404/3) highlighted by his success in Week 6 (6/102/1) and Week 10 (4/95/2).

A concussion cost him Week 13, leading to a step back in value over his final five games (16 catches for 259 yards and three TDs on 35 targets).

With WR Darius Slayton coming on and Tate getting closer to social security, he’s a tough investment as a starting player in the fantasy world.

The Giants have a pass-catching talent at RB, WR1, WR2, WR3, and TE, which hurts Tate’s consistency. Possible 65 catches for 700 yards and four TDs while working as a rotational player in PPR leagues.

Other options: Corey Coleman, Cory Core, Da’Mari Scott, David Sills, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon

Tight Ends

The Giants gave their tight ends plenty of chances (140 targets), despite Evan Engram missing multiple games. Even with 95 catches, they gained only 9.6 yards per catch, which came in two yards below the league average.

Evan Engram

Engram has been a tough ride over the last two seasons due to 13 missed games.

Last year he looked like fantasy gold after the first three games (23/277/2) thanks to two impact showings (11/116/1 and 6/113/1). Injuries cost him Week 6 (knee), and his final seven games (foot – required surgery in mid-December).

Over 34 games in the NFL, Engram averaged 4.5 catches for 52 yards and 0.35 TDs per game or 11.8 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues.

An upside talent that needs to stay healthy for 16 games to provide a top-six edge at TE. Jones flashed in his rookie season while expecting to improve in 2020.

In the high-stakes market, Engram has an early ADP of 91 as the 7th off the board. On a path for 70 catches for 850 yards and a handful of TDs.

Other options: Levine Toilolo, Kaden Smith, Garrett Dickerson, Eric Tomlinson, Kyle Markway

Kicker

Aldrick Rosas

Over his first three years in the NFL, Rosas is batting .333. His field goal percentage came up short in 2017 (72.0) and 2019 (70.6) while looking like a stud in 2018 (32-for-33 – 97.0 percent). Rosas kicks well from over 50 yards (7-for-9), but he struggles from 40 to 49 yards (11-for-19) in his career. His leg also has some risk in extra-points (eight misses in 94 chances).

Last year the Giants scored 44 touchdowns while creating only 17 field goal attempts. A sneaky option with matchup value in the fantasy market. New York should be better offensively, so I would keep an open mind here.

Defensive Schedule

The Giants’ defense has five difficult matchups (BAL, SEA, SF, and DAL X 2) for their rushing defense. New York has seven other contests (PIT, CHI, LAR, TB, CIN, and WAS X 2) against teams that struggled to run the ball in 2019.

Their pass defense will be challenged in four games (LAR, TB, and DAL X 2). They face seven opponents (PIT, CHI, ARI, CLE, BAL, and WAS X 2) that ranked poorly last year in the passing game.

Defense

Game score led to the Giants allowed 29.3 rushing attempts per game, and ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed (1,812). New York allowed 3.9 yards per rush and 19 rushing TDs.

The Giants were 28th in passing yards allowed (4,225) with 30 TDs and INTs. They finished with 36 sacks with QBs gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt. New York allowed 67 catches of 20 yards or more, sixth-most in the league.

DE Dexter Lawrence

In his rookie season, he finished with 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing well in run support.

Lawrence is a beast of a man with exceptional power while failing to reach his full potential in college. His play is athletic, with the foot quickness to disrupt both the run game and the pass rush. He needs more creativity rushing the quarterback while refining his technique and his hands. At the very least, Lawrence will clog up the middle in the run game.

DE Leonard Williams

In a split role between the Giants and the Jets, Williams recorded 46 tackles, but he managed only a half of a sack. The Jets drafted him in the first round in 2015. Williams is a top player in run support with a neutral skill set in the pass rush.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Over his first three years, Tomlinson played at a high-level defending the run. In 2019, he showed a spark for the first time in his career in the pass rush (3.5). More of a rotational player despite owning a second-round pedigree in 2017.

LB Markus Golden

In his first season with the Giants, Golden set a career-high in tackles (72) while regaining his swagger in the pass rush (ten sacks). His tackling skills aren’t ideal with questionable value in run support.

LB David Mayo

Mayo also had a career season in tackles (82) with a couple of sacks, and two defended passes. Over his three seasons with the Bengals, he finished with minimal snaps. Mayo finished 2019 as a top pass rusher while seeing plenty of snaps in coverage.

LB Blake Martinez

Martinez led the Packers over the past three seasons (144, 144, and 155). He picked eight sacks over the last two years. Over his four seasons in the league, Martinez had three INTs and 17 defended passes. Even with plenty of stats, he struggled over the previous two years in urn support.

LB Lorenzo Carter

Carter produced two steady seasons after getting drafted in the third round in 2018. His run defense is on the improve, and he’s opportunistic in the pass rush (8.5 over 30 games).

CB DeAndre Baker

This offseason, Baker had an offseason incident that may lead to a suspension despite his changes likely to be dropped. In his rookie season, he picked up 61 tackles and eight defended passes. Baker allowed a ton of big plays and many touchdowns while failing to create a turnover.

Baker has press cover skills with some risk vs. speedy WR and WRs with size. In 2018 in college, he didn’t allow a TD. Baker works well in a chaser mode with the hips and quickness hang tough over the short areas of the field. He needs to improve in run support while cleaning up his hands when engaging WRs in transition.

CB James Bradberry

Bradberry tends to allow plenty of yards and big plays. Last year he struggled in run support while minimizing the damage in touchdowns in most seasons. An up-and-down player who was paid to be a star.

S Jabrill Peppers

Over his last two seasons, Peppers posted 155 combined tackles with one INT, ten defended passes and one TD. He regressed against the run with solid play in coverage. Peppers didn’t allow touchdown year.

S Xavier McKinney

McKinney should move into the starting lineup after getting drafted in the second round this year. His coverage skill grade well even with question speed.

Team Defense Outlook

New York has the talent on the defensive line to show growth against the run. The LB corps will make plenty of tackles, but the Giants need Golden and Mayo to build on last year’s success. This defense needs Baker to play and live up to his draft expectations. The rest of the secondary has enough strength to rank above the league average.

Possible second fantasy defense if the pieces come together in 2020.