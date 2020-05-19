Draft or Pass: New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

It's never too early to start your fantasy football research, and we here at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best information possible heading into your drafts. Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 120.1 (QB15)?

Is Daniel Jones a QB1 in 12-team leagues? While he doesn't have the flashiest name at the position, Daniel Jones is sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, and others in early rankings. That is despite Jones outplaying all of those guys on a per-game basis last season after becoming a starter.

From Weeks 3-17, Jones averaged 18.98 fantasy points per game, the 10th-best mark among all quarterbacks. He did miss two games due to injury, so he was just the QB15 in overall points in that span.

Jones was very boom-or-bust in 2019. He had four games with 28 or more fantasy points and five games with fewer than 12 fantasy points. Hopefully, he'll find more consistency with a year of NFL experience under his belt. Here's how Daniel Jones is staying ahead of the curve in an unusual offseason:

Under NFL rules, players aren't allowed to talk football with their coaches until the start of the off-season program. During that period, Jones was in Charlotte working with Duke head football coach David Cutcliffe on improving his game. "I made it down to Duke (in January), and a couple of our receivers came down," Jones said. "We watched film, and we're on the field for a good portion of that, talking through things and working together. "One of the things I've tried to focus on this off-season is my ball security and my ball carriage in the pocket. So that was a topic of conversation for us, and you know, just being more mindful of that being more you know, intentional on how you hold the ball and how you secure the ball."

So, is Jones primed to be a QB1? Certain weeks, yes. He won't crack my Top 12 preseason quarterback rankings, but he's a great second option if you want to wait on the position and pair him with another quarterback like Wentz, Rodgers, Baker Mayfield, etc.

