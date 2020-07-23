Meet Your 2020 Fantasy Football Stash & Cash Targets

Check out Dr. Roto's six stash and cash fantasy football targets for 2020. If you can stay patient, these late round picks can help you dominate the final stages of the season.

Almost all fantasy players are well versed with the sleepers and busts articles. However, one of the lesser-known, but quite possibly more important articles is the stash & cash article. These are players who might not necessarily have the most playing time when the season begins, but if you hold them on your roster, they may help you cash significantly by season’s end.

6 Fantasy Football Stash & Cash Targets

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

People will point to a crowded Chargers backfield and shy away from drafting Kelley. I am counting on that as I think Kelley has the talent to emerge as a rushing threat during this fantasy season. Kelley had over 2200 rushing yards and 24 TDs in his last two seasons at UCLA. He also showed decent hands out of the backfield, catching 38 passes in that time.

I like Kelley because he is fast (4.49 in the 40) with terrific balance. Justin Jackson is more of a grinder, while Kelley can be a game-breaker. He is the perfect complement to Austin Ekeler, and I can see him getting many first and second down carries by Week 7 and beyond.

Lastly, Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn specifically said that he anticipated Kelley getting playing time as a rookie. I think the entire Chargers coaching staff knows what type of talent he is and will not hesitate to give him the opportunity as soon as he is ready.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

When you look at the Cincinnati Bengals depth chart, it seems unlikely that Tee Higgins will make an impact as a rookie. That is exactly the type of player that I am looking for as a stash and cash! Much like Alvin Kamara did with the Saints, I always believe that talent wins out, and the best players end up getting the playing time they deserve. Higgins is too talented of a receiver not to see the field in 2020. Higgins gives Joe Burrow another playmaker on the outside who can make big plays, especially in the red zone. Neither Tyler Boyd nor John Ross are those types of players. A.J. Green has that type of skill set, but he has not been able to stay healthy for two seasons.

Look for Higgins to start the season off slowly, and perhaps be placed on your league’s waiver wire. If that happens, pick him up immediately and feel confident that he will be in your starting lineup during the season.

