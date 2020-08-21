Best Option from Washington's Running Backs?

When the Washington Football Team cut Derrius Guice, the answer for who will lead the team in touches between Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, and rookie Antonio Gibson seems to be unknown. Many fantasy football players are looking for the right answer in hopes that they can find a sleeper for their backfield.

In 2019, Peterson led the team in rushing with 898 yards but barely contributed in the passing game, catching just 17 passes all year. Bryce Love, a rookie in 2019, didn't play a single snap while recovering from an ACL injury during his days at Stanford. Finally, fresh on the scene is rookie, third-round pick Antonio Gibson, who was more of a do-it-all player for Memphis than a traditional running back. Gibson is expected to be part of the Washington RB by Committee, but his role at least in the beginning portion of the season, is tough to project given his lack of NFL experience.

As for a clear-cut, well-defined role, Peterson is the only rusher on the team that we know what to expect. He'll be the short-yardage and staple in their backfield from a rushing attack standpoint, especially in September. But is it safe to expect a complete season from the 35-year-old veteran? The outlook is not so good.

Now let's turn our attention to the two younger backs in Love and Gibson. Without any preseason action, we can't see either in game-like situations. We don't know if Love looks healthy when playing against an NFL quality opponent and we don't know if Gibson is able to properly pick-up blitz packages. Both players were explosive in college with exciting abilities that typically lead to tremendous fantasy production if given the right opportunity. But the right opportunity might not come for either in 2020.

If operating under the prediction that neither Love nor Gibson will be able to contribute much early on, and instead will need a few weeks or months to get acclimated, it would behoove fantasy managers to let their opponent draft Love or Gibson. But, be ready once they inevitably get dropped from your opponent's squad, as they could become factors in the second half of the season.