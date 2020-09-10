Week 1 NFL DFS Plays: Top Values, Low Ownership Plays and Stacks

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Michael Fabiano provide their favorite value priced options this week for daily fantasy football on DraftKings, as well as players to use in tournaments likely to garner low ownership.

With Week 1 of the NFL season set to kick off Thursday night, we officially kick off NFL DFS season as well! And with a shot to win $1 million in not one, but two different contests this week at DraftKings, we're helping you make those important lineup decisions.

Today, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano will provide his favorite values to help offset the expensive studs, and SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler breaks down some low ownership plays with high upside to help leverage the field.

Michael Fabiano's Top DFS Values on DraftKings

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco ($5,800) vs Arizona

Last year in two games against the Arizona Cardinals, he scored over 28 FPPG. Cardinals allowed the most fantasy points to QBs at 22.8 PPG. DraftKings Sportsbook has this total at 48, that's one of the highest totals of the week and that's a number that's moved up from earlier.

RB: Antonio Gibson - Washington Football Team ($4,000) vs Philadelphia

The rookie is going to be sharing the workload with J.D. McKissic and Bryce Love. The line is Eagles -6.5, so what does that mean from a fantasy stand point? The game script could be favorable for a pass catching running back. Gibson played a lot of wide receiver in college, so at $4,000 I think he's a very good bargain on DraftKings.

WR: DeSean Jackson - Philadelphia Eagles ($4,900) vs Washington

The Eagles are dealing with injuries at WR to Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor. Washington gave up 11 TDs to wide receivers lined up at home. Plus there's a revenge factor for DeSean Jackson. Look back at DeSean Jackson's numbers against teams he used to play for. He could be an absolute steal in DFS this week.

Additional DraftKings DFS Values

QB: Tyrod Taylor - $5,600 (LAC @ CIN) I Mitchell Trubisky - $5,400 (CHI @ DET)

RB: Boston Scott - $4,800 (PHI @ WSH) I Zack Moss - $4,400 (NYJ @ BUF)

WR: John Brown - $5,600 (NYJ @ BUF) I Henry Ruggs III - $5,100 (LV @ CAR)

TE: T.J. Hockenson - $4,200 (DET vs CHI) I Dallas Goedert - $4,100 (PHI @ WSH)



D/ST: Colts - $3,000 @ JAX I Panthers - $2,500 vs LV

Ben Heisler's Top DFS Low Ownership Plays on DraftKings

RB: Marlon Mack - Indianapolis ($5,300) @ Jacksonville

Jonathan Taylor is the Colts RB everyone wants to have in season-long leagues this year, but Marlon Mack is still the starter for Week 1 and faces a Jacksonville defense that gave up the second most points to running backs a season ago. Now that they've traded away Jalen Ramsey and Yannick Ngakoue, the Jags enter the 2020 season in complete rebuilding mode and ready to give up points in bunches. Mack won't give up the starting gig easily and health issues haven't struck as of yet, so I think 100 yards with multiple touchdowns is very much in play, even if Taylor and Nyheim Hines get some run.

WR: Odell Beckham Jr. - Cleveland ($5,900) @ Baltimore

Beckham has left fantasy managers "down in the dumps" many times since arriving in Cleveland, but he still finished with over 1,000 yards and ended up with the third highest yards/reception of his career. Now with a competent offense led by Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield, Beckham will be targeted early and often. The matchup vs Baltimore doesn't scare me knowing that Beckham will be moved all over the field in this new offensive scheme to find mismatches. We may not see him under $6K on DraftKings for a while, so jump on him now at sub 5% ownership.

TE: Hayden Hurst - Atlanta ($4,300) vs Seattle

Now that Austin Hooper has headed to Cleveland, he vacates 97 targets for Hurst and the rest of the Falcons offense to exploit in 2020. With fantasy owners wanting to likely stack Ryan with Julio or Ridley, Hurst becomes the forgotten man despite the Seahawks giving up second-most DK PPG to the TE position in 2019.

Benny's Favorite Low Ownership Stacks for Week 1

CAROLINA vs Las Vegas

QB: Teddy Bridgewater ($5,900) I WR: D.J. Moore ($6,600) I TE: Ian Thomas ($3,400)

RUN IT BACK OPTION: RB: Josh Jacobs ($6,800)

The Raiders ranked bottom-six in FPPG allowed to QBs and TEs a season ago. Joe Brady's offense is designed for accurate quarterbacks like Joe Burrow (at LSU) and Bridgewater to thrive by getting the ball out quickly and efficiently. With the issues the Panthers had on defense a season ago, they could find themselves chasing and this could be one of the sneakier high-scoring games of the week.

JACKSONVILLE vs Indianapolis

QB: Gardner Minshew ($5,800) I RB: Chris Thompson ($4,000) I WR: D.J. Chark

RUN IT BACK OPTION: RB: Marlon Mack

With the Jaguars chasing points, Minshew should be throwing often and checking down to Thompson. Thompson might be my favorite play of the three as a pivot off a popular Antonio Gibson ($4,000) with the Colts inability to slow down pass-catching RBs.

Have questions for Fabs and Benny? Follow them on Twitter @Michael_Fabiano, and at @bennyheis

