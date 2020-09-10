Before you finalize your Week 1 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from SI Fantasy insider Ben Heisler.

Even with no preseason action to worry about, several NFL squads are still dealing with both nagging and serious injuries ahead of the start of the season. We'll check in on the most impactful injuries regarding fantasy rosters, as well as update their current condition throughout the course of the week.

FULL INJURY LIST

Fantasy Football Week 1 Injury Notes

Miles Sanders - Eagles RB

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: Probable, but potentially limited

Head Coach Doug Peterson hinted at the chance that Sanders may not play his typical amount of snaps in Week 1 when the Eagles travel to Washington. Sanders has missed practice for the last week or so with what the Eagles are calling a "mid-grade" strain on the injury report.

Sanders is currently 10th on SI Fantasy Insider Michael Fabiano's Week 1 PPR rankings for this week.

Additionally, SI Eagles insider Ed Kracz discussed the latest news surrounding Miles Sanders' injury with Bill Enright and Michael Fabiano.

David Montgomery - Bears RB

INJURY: Groin

STATUS: Questionable

After most expected Montgomery to miss a few weeks, he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. If Montgomery is able to go, with the minimal amount of depth the Bears have at running back, he would be a startable option against the Lions on Sunday.

D'Andre Swift - Lions RB

INJURY: Hip

STATUS: Probable

Swift continues to find himself further and further precarious situations after being a very exciting rookie prospect to start the offseason. He's likely to be third on the depth chart behind Kerryon Johnson and the newly signed Adrian Peterson as he recovers from his hip injury. Swift had a limited practice but should be available for Sunday.

Brandon Cooks - Texans WR

INJURY: Quad

STATUS: Questionable

Cooks remains questionable for the Thursday night opener after returning to practice in limited form on Wednesday. The new Texans wide receiver missed practice on Tuesday and is looking like a true game-time decision.

The Texans travel back to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game from 2019.

Mike Evans - Buccaneers WR

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: Questionable

Via NFL Network reporter James Palmer, Evans did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday this week. The injury is considered a "soft tissue" injury and Head Coach Bruce Arians says Evans remains day to day.

UPDATE: Arians told Buccaneers.com that Evans will not have to practice this week in order to play on Sunday. However, he also stated the decision could, "go all the way to the wire."

Evans is currently in the top 10 of Michael Fabiano's top WR starts for Week 1. Furthermore, SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo says Evans' injury status is already impacting the Vegas lines for Bucs/Saints. As of Thursday morning, the Saints are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A.J. Green - Bengals WR

INJURY: Hamstring

STATUS: Probable

Green has been pulled off the injury report according to SI Bengals insider James Rapien.

Mike Williams - Chargers WR

INJURY: Shoulder

STATUS: Probable.

Williams is back and practicing with his team according to SI Chargers insider Fernando Ramirez.

Deebo Samuel & Brandon Aiyuk - 49ers WRs

INJURY: Foot / Hamstring

STATUS: Questionable

Both Samuel and Aiyuk missed practice on Wednesday recovering from their respective injuries. Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor would likely be the beneficiaries at the WR spot, although George Kittle remains the TE1 of the slate against an Arizona Cardinals team who led the league in TDs allowed to tight ends (16). Kittle is the most expensive TE of the Sunday slate at DraftKings ($7,200).

