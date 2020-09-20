Fantasy Football Implications of Saquon Barkley's Knee Injury

The Giants superstar running back reportedly tore his ACL in Week 2 during the team's matchup against the Bears.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley injured his right knee in the first half of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Bears. After a short reception, the third-year running back landed awkwardly on his leg and his knee buckled while being taken to the ground. Initial reports from the Giants indicate Barkley tore his ACL and will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Barkley immediately tore off his helmet and grabbed his knee while looking to be in serious pain. He was eventually helped off the field by trainers but could not put any pressure on his leg. Judging by Barkley’s reaction and the way he landed, the injury isn’t just a minor sprain but instead likely a form of ligament damage or tear, which would be a nightmare scenario for an already struggling Giants offense. Barkley will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Barkley missed three games in 2019 with an ankle injury and admittedly played at less than 100% after returning to action.

From a fantasy football perspective, Barkley was widely regarded as the No. 2 consensus overall pick after Christian McCaffrey. He’ll be replaced in the lineup by Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis, both of which will be hot commodities on the Week 3 waiver wire.

According to DratKings SportsBook, the Giants projected win total was 6.5 games and Barkley was listed as a top-five favorite to lead the league in rushing yards.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano releases his early waiver wire suggestions on Sunday Night with an updated list coming from SI on Tuesday.

