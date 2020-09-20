Jerick McKinnon, Darrell Henderson, and Mike Davis top the list of players to grab off the waiver wire in Week 3 after seeing Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Mostert get injured.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire

With so many injuries in Week 2, fantasy football managers will rush to the waiver wire to find some much-needed replacements. Though losing a stud like Saquon Barkley can be devastating, it’s not a death sentence to your fantasy season. Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football analysts are here to help make the best of a bad situation. Looking for personalized fantasy advice? Join the SI Fantasy Plus Community.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: Even without A.J. Brown in action in Week 2, Tannehill had no trouble carving up the Jaguars defense. The veteran passer connected on 18-of-24 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns. Remember, Tannehill was a top three fantasy quarterback in the second half of 2019 and looks to continue that trend as we head into Week 3 of 2020.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year passer finished with 339 yards and three scores against the Titans. That’s back-to-back weeks with three touchdown passes. He did throw two interceptions but Minshew and the Jaguars look like a team that will find themselves playing catch-up quite often this year.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft got rocked by the Browns defense on Thursday night, but he kept getting back up. It took him 61 attempts but Burrow did finish with 316 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a quality QB2 and bye week filler.

Other quarterbacks to consider: Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers, Jeff Driskel, Denver Broncos

Running Back

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers: Raheem Moster was off to a fantastic start against the Jets after rushing eight times for 92 yards and a score but then left the game with a knee injury. Mostert was replaced by Jerick McKinnon who rushed for 77 yards and a score on just three carries. With injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and now Mostert, the 49ers offense is in shambles but if there is one thing head coach Kyle Shanahan will make sure his team continues to do well it is run the football. Look for McKinnon to pop up as the top pick-up for Week 3. McKinnon could be a sneaky value play in DraftKings' Week 3 contests.

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: After seeing just three carries go for six yards in Week 1, Henderson may have been dropped in some fantasy football leagues. Those managers immediately regret that decision as the second-year back had an impressive 81 yards and a touchdown off 12 carries against the Eagles. Henderson chipped in an additional 40 yards on two catches. Rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a concussion and Week 1 waiver wire warrior Malcolm Brown had about half of the yardage as Henderson.

Wayne Gallman/Dion Lewis, New York Giants: The loss of Saquon Barkley is not only crushing to the Giants offense but also to any fantasy manager that drafted the third-year superstar with a top three pick. New York struggled in Week 1 and midway through their Week 2 matchup against the Bears even with Barkley in the lineup. Now that he’s out for the year, expect more of the same offensive problems for Big Blue. The Giants will likely employ a running back by committee with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman going forward. They may also look to sign a veteran free agent like Devonta Freeman.

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey limped off the field in the 4th Quarter and never returned to action. There’s no update on the severity of the injury but if McCaffrey is forced to miss any time, Mike Davis would see the bulk of the work in the Carolina backfield. Davis finished with eight catches for 74 yards in Week 2.

Other running backs to consider: Devonta Freeman-Free Agent, Myles Gaskin-Miami Dolphins, Jamaal Williams-Green Bay Packers.

Wide Receiver

Should have been added after Week 1, top priority if stills available: Corey Davis-Tennessee Titans, Russell Gage-Atlanta Falcons.

Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew is certainly spreading around his targets and it was Cole on the receiving end of one of his TDs in Week 2. Cole finished with six catches for 58 yards and was the only Jaguars playmaker with more than four catches against Tennessee.

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans: With A.J. Brown injured, Adam Humphries stepped into an increased role in Week 2. The former Buccaneers receiver caught five passes for 48 yards and a score during the team’s 33-30 win over the Jaguars. If A.J. Brown is out again in Week 3, Humphries is a solid low salary player on DraftKings.

Other wide receivers to consider: Zach Pascal-Indianapolis Colts, Chase Claypool-Pittsburgh Steelers, Quintez Cepheus-Detroit Lions, Kendrick Bourne-San Francisco 49ers

Tight End

Should already be on teams but if available, top priority for tight end pickups: Jonnu Smith-Tennessee Titans

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: After a less than stellar outing in Week 1, Miami’s third-year tight end looked incredible in Week 2. Gesicki caught eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and seemed to be a favorite target of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Gesicki led the team in catches, yards, and targets (11) during the team’s 31-28 loss to the Bills.

Other tight ends to consider: Jordan Reed-San Francisco 49ers, Mo Allie-Cox-Indianapolis Colts, Drew Sample-Cincinnati Bengals

For the latest player rankings, personalized waiver wire and start/sit advice, become a member of SI Fantasy Plus for just $14.99 a month.