The SI Fantasy Podcast recaps an injury-filled Week 2 in the NFL as well as taking a look at some of the early intriguing MVP candidates.

On the latest episode of the SI Fantasy Podcast, Dr. Roto, Michael Fabiano, and yours truly, "The Fantasy Executive" break down the injury-riddled Week 2 in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley was the biggest fantasy football-related injury that took place in Week 2. Barkley's torn ACL will end his season but fantasy managers still have to set their lineups with someone to take his place. Dr. Roto doesn't think Wayne Gallman will add anything to your fantasy roster while Michael Fabiano doesn't believe his backfield mate Dion Lewis will be anything special.

We also discuss the Giants potentially adding former Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowl running back Devonta Freeman, but the guys worry about Freeman getting up to NFL game speed and are concerned about his past injury issues.

Also, the consensus number-one pick in fantasy, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was also injured yesterday. News broke after the podcast was recorded that he could miss several weeks with a high ankle injury.

Who should you target on the waiver wire for Week 3? SI Fantasy analyst Bill Enright compiled the top targets to consider.

Dr. Roto and Michael Fabiano both like Carolina running back Mike Davis as an impact waiver wire add this week. Here's Fabiano's assessment of what he saw from Davis.

"He had 8 targets in the passing game and caught all of them. I mean that's insane! He's not McCaffrey, but if you had him you should have drafted Mike Davis.

The matchup this week isn't the greatest against the Chargers, but volume is king in fantasy and Davis will have value if CMC can't go."

We also spent some time discussing the injuries to Broncos QB Drew Lock and WR Courtland Sutton, along with Packers WR Devante Adams. Additionally, we discussed Allen Lazard getting a bump in targets but Fabiano broke down that the guy in the offense who will get the bump if Adams has to miss time, will be Aaron Jones. Lastly, we all admit that the touchdown regression we predicted from Jones doesn't seem to be happening.

Outside of injuries, the guys wrapped the pod with some DraftKings Sportsbook MVP candidates and their latest odds.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is playing great football to start the season and is the current favorite at +300. The Seahawks play the Cowboys next week, so expect more fantasy fireworks in that game, especially when Dr. Roto tells us to, "put CeeDee Lamb in our DraftKings DFS Lineups now."

Bills QB Josh Allen currently has MVP odds of +2000, but Fabiano says Allen will get his first real test next week when the Bills host Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out the full episode of the SI Fantasy Podcast below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.