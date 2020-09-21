The top two consensus fantasy picks went down in Week 2 along with several other high profile players in the league. SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler discusses the fantasy impact of them all.

RB Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT FOR SEASON

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in the Panthers road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's set to miss several games, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeting that McCaffrey is likely to miss 4-6 weeks.

In our Early Waiver Wire Pickups, SI Fantasy analyst Bill Enright highlights Panthers backup running back Mike Davis as a worthwhile replacement on your roster.

RB Saquon Barkley - New York Giants

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT FOR SEASON

Barkley is now confirmed to be done for the season after suffering a torn ACL injury in the Giants' Week 2 loss against the Bears in Chicago. It's a devastating loss for both Barkley who fought off injuries in his second NFL season to still finish as a top 10 fantasy back.

Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman are the projected committee to form in Barkley's absence, with Lewis actually showing a solid efficiency level; averaging 3.5 expected points added and 0.58 EPA per play as a receiver.

Additionally, longtime veteran RB Devonta Freeman is also expected to workout for the Giants.

RB Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: MCL SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT 2-4 WEEKS

Mostert got off to a red-hot start on the road vs the Jets, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. He was held out at halftime after spraining his MCL. The injury is considered mild but he will have an MRI to determine his timeline.

In the meantime, fantasy managers should strongly consider Jerick McKinnon as one of their top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 3 when the 49ers return to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

RB Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: TBD

Akers left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Malcolm Brown continued to see double digit carries with 11 for 47 yards. Additionally, Darrell Henderson after being a non-factor in Week 1 was the more impressive back in Week 2, rushing for 81 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He also had 40 receiving yards on two catches, going for 121 total yards on the road at Philadelphia.

Making Sense of the NFL's Rash of Injuries from SI MMQB Analyst Conor Orr.

WR Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos

INJURY: TORN ACL AND MCL

STATUS: OUT FOR THE SEASON

Multiple insiders have now confirmed Sutton's injury and that he will miss the remaining portion of the season for the Broncos. Jerry Jeudy will now take over the lead WR duties with K.J. Hamler likely to see more targets as well.

The Broncos also lost QB Drew Lock for 2-6 weeks with a severe rotator cuff sprain.

WR Parris Campbell - Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: PCL & SPRAINED MCL

STATUS: OUT INDEFINITELY

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Campbell's PCL injury will "sideline him immediately."

Campbell was off to a hot start in his second season

WR Breshad Perriman - New York Jets

INJURY: SPRAINED ANKLE

STATUS: WEEK TO WEEK

WR Sterling Shepard - New York Giants

INJURY: TURF TOE

STATUS: OUT INDEFINITELY

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT INDEFINITELY

Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo after he did not return after halftime with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Giants in New Jersey.

It's disappointing for Garoppolo owners who took a chance on the QB22 in fantasy leagues according to ADP. With arguably the most passer-friendly schedule on the board for the first 5-6 weeks, fantasy managers will have to look for alternative options on the waiver wire.

QB Drew Lock - Denver Broncos

INJURY: SEVERE ROTATOR CUFF SPRAIN

STATUS: OUT 2-6 WEEKS

Jeff Driskel took over for Lock after he suffered the injury in the first half the Broncos Week 2 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

