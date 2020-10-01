Titans vs. Steelers Week 4 Fantasy Replacement Options

SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler runs through a few notable options fantasy managers can pivot to, now that the Titans and Steelers Week 4 matchup has been postponed.

With the breaking news from Thursday morning that the Titans home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19, many fantasy managers are left scrambling post-waiver wire to fill roster spots.

Notable Titans and Steelers Fantasy Players OUT for Week 4

Quarterbacks (Ranking)

Ryan Tannehill - Titans (13th)

Ben Roethlisberger - Steelers (11th)

Running Backs (Ranking - PPR)

Derrick Henry - Titans (11th)

James Conner - Steelers (14th)

Wide Receivers

Corey Davis - Titans (23rd)

A.J. Brown - Titans (118th, missed Weeks 2-3 with injury)

JuJu Smith-Schuster - Steelers (9th)

Diontae Johnson - Steelers (37th, left Week 3 with an injury)

Chase Claypool - Steelers (50th)

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith - Titans (2nd)

Eric Ebron - Steelers (21st)

If you find yourself in this situation with any of these players out for your lineup, let's run through some potential options still available in the majority of fantasy leagues.

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater - Panthers QB vs ARZ (83% available in Yahoo! leagues)

Bridgewater will look to continue his efficient passing against a Cardinals defense that ranks 22nd vs the pass so far in 2020. With Robby Anderson likely being shadowed by Patrick Peterson, look for Bridgewater and D.J. Moore to connect plenty of times in the slot. Bridgewater remains available in 83% of Yahoo! leagues.

ALTERNATIVE OPTION: Ryan Fitzpatrick - Dolphins QB vs SEA (available in 85% of Yahoo! leagues)

Running Back

Jeffrey Wilson - 49ers RB vs PHI (69% available)

Wilson got into the end zone twice in Week 3 against the Giants and should be another major component in the 49ers running game with Jerick McKinnon heading into their Sunday Night matchup. The Eagles have been stout vs the run, but Wilson still saw 15 touches and will be prominently featured if the 49ers bank an early lead.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS:

Frank Gore - Jets RB vs DEN (80% available)

Carlos Hyde - Seahawks RB @ MIA (53% available)

Wide Receiver

Brandon Aiyuk - 49ers WR vs PHI (51% available)

Aiyuk was prominently featured in the 49ers win last week, totaling 101 yards as both a pass catcher and a runner. With lead WR Deebo Samuel not expected to be back until Week 5, Aiyuk could once again benefit with Nick Mullens likely under-center against a banged up Eagles secondary.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS:

Preston Williams - Dolphins WR vs SEA (69% available)

Tee Higgins - Bengals WR vs JAX (72% available)

Cole Beasley - Bills WR @ LV (83% available)

Tight End

Dalton Schultz - Cowboys TE vs CLE (62% available)

At first glance, it appears that Shultz had a down week last Sunday after a breakout 9 catch, 88 yard with a touchdown performance vs Atlanta in Week 2. However, he had his highest yards/reception number in Week 3 and has still been targeted 16 times in the last two weeks. He remains a high floor option in the Cowboys downfield offense.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS:

Austin Hooper - Browns TE @ DAL (51% available)

Jimmy Graham - Bears TE vs IND (63% available)

Defense/Special Teams

Los Angeles Chargers at TB (58% available)

This is rolling the dice, but considering that Brady may not have two of his top three wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller, along with no Leonard Fournette to help stabilize the run, the Chargers should be able to rack up sacks against Brady in the pocket and could potentially turn the ball over a few times.

