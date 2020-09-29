Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: All Aboard the Justin Jefferson Bandwagon!

Quarterbacks

Nick Foles, CHI

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy finally pulled the plug on the Mitch Trubisky nightmare against the Falcons. He inserted Foles in the second half of the game after the Bears were behind big at halftime. Foles came in, dominated the second half, and led the Bears to a comeback victory. Foles has already been named the starter for Week 4, and he's absolutely someone to pick up on the waiver wire. Moreover, I can see a few Foles-Robinson-Miller stacks forming in the coming weeks on DraftKings.

Justin Herbert, LAC

Herbert didn't play well as his stats indicated, but there's still a ton of upside in the future for him. He's got an outstanding group of offensive skill players surrounding him as well as a terrific running game. Don't bail on him as he might keep the job even after Tyrod Taylor returns.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR

The Panthers offense has been better than people may have expected, making Bridgewater a viable pick up. He is a conservative, smart quarterback who rarely makes mental mistakes. Carolina's victory over Los Angeles this week shows how far this team has come in a short time with their new coaching staff.

Kirk Cousins, MIN

It's hard to get behind Cousins, but the hope is that the Vikings realize that they have to open their offense up if they want any chance to win. Their defense is young and inexperienced, and running a conservative game plan will only hurt the team. This happened last season, and then Mike Zimmer opened the playbook. Hopefully, lightning will strike twice.

Running Backs

Jeff Wilson, Jr., SF

Wilson scored two touchdowns this weekend, and now with McKinnon possibly out, he could be the starter for the 49ers in Week 4. I am not sure that people appreciate how good he is, and on top of that, I know they don't appreciate how good the 49ers coaching staff calls plays.

Rex Burkhead, NE

Many fantasy football managers will go out and immediately spend a ton of free-agent dollars on Burkhead. But be careful because Burkhead was successful this week mainly because of two things: 1) the Raiders were not playing at their highest level after the big win against the Saints, and 2) James White was still away from the team. I like Burkhead, but I am not sure that his success can continue.

Ryan Nall & Cordarrelle Patterson, CHI

With Cohen out for the season with a torn ACL, either Nall or Patterson appears to be David Montgomery’s backup. I like Patterson a little more, but I'm not sure that it either has huge fantasy value.

LeSean McCoy, TB

Please don't laugh, but it's Shady McCoy who was on the field when the Buccaneers need a running back in obvious passing situations. Neither Ronald Jones nor Leonard Fournette has really stood out thus far this season, giving McCoy another potential opportunity to get more carries if he produces.

Jordan Wilkins, IND

In a year where injuries seem to be happening with regularity, all Jonathan Taylor owners should keep their eyes on Wilkins. Wilkins is deep on the Colts’ depth chart, but the team does like him, and if Taylor were ever to get injured, Wilkins could get 15 to 20 carries per game.

Carlos Hyde, SEA

Chris Carson is in danger of missing Week 4 (and potentially more), so it makes perfect sense for teams who are desperate for a running back to pick up Carlos Hyde. He's got a prime matchup against the Dolphins and could easily get 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Anthony McFarland, PIT

McFarland finally had an opportunity to get touches against the Texans, and he ran very well. James Conner is always in danger of being injured, so it wouldn't shock me to see McFarland get a decent amount of carries if Connor would ever get hurt again.

Darrynton Evans, TEN

I am sure that somebody probably dropped Evans in your league but now would be the perfect time to go pick him up. Derrick Henry is a beast, but football is a dangerous game, and you never know what can happen on a week to week basis. Evans has a lot of talent, and he will get more opportunities as the weeks go on.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, MIN

I hope you listened to the SI Fantasy Podcast last week when I begged Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to free Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was freed for sure on Sunday as he caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. This is only the beginning of good things to come for Jefferson, and he would be at the top of my waiver wire list for certain.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF

Aiyuk is someone who the 49ers like, but know that his value is pushed higher right now because Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are unavailable. When both of those players return healthy to San Francisco's roster, I think Aiyuk will be steady but not much upside.

Tee Higgins, CIN

One of my favorite waiver wire pickups of the week is Tee Higgins. His potential could be as high as someone who can help you win a league championship. The Bengals put John Ross on the inactive list this week, so Higgins could play, which tells me that he has completely moved up in the pecking order. All he needs is one A.J. Green injury, and he could be a borderline WR2.

Gabriel Davis, BUF

The Bills coaching staff likes Davis, and I think you need to keep your eye on him for that reason alone. However, the Bills have a very crowded wide receiver group, and I'm not sure that Davis will get a ton of opportunities each week. He's more matchup based right now than anything.

Tim Patrick, DEN

With Courtland Sutton out for the season, Tim Patrick has moved into the Broncos’ starting lineup. The bigger problem for Patrick is that the Denver backup quarterback situation is messy at best. He's probably good for three or four targets per week for now, with little chance for more.

Andy Isabella, AZ

With Christian Kirk out for Week 3, Isabella finally had his opportunity to shine. He scored two touchdowns and looked good doing so. I've always liked him from the time he played in college, and I'm convinced if he's ever given an opportunity, he could be special. The bigger question is whether he will get the opportunity. With DeAndre Hopkins getting so much of a target share, I'm not sure there's enough to go around for Isabella and Kirk to coexist.

Zach Pascal, IND

With both Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman injured, it is Pascal who becomes the clear WR2 for the Colts. That said, Rivers loves to throw to his tight ends and running backs, so I see a pathway for about four or five targets per game from Pascal but not much more.

Greg Ward, PHI

Ward may be the last man standing for the Philadelphia Eagles. For that reason alone, Ward needs to be picked up because the Eagles will need to throw to someone, and Ward is their de facto WR1 with all the injuries.

Laviska Shenault, Jr.

I know that Shenault was underwhelming against the Dolphins, but that doesn't mean he's not incredibly talented. He's got terrific speed, and the Jaguars intend to use him in a multitude of ways. He might be a little cheaper in FAAB because of his Week 3 letdown.

Braxton Berrios, NYJ

Has it come to this? Are we picking up the backup slot receiver for the New York jets? The answer is yes. Berrios has been surprisingly good, and so long as Crowder is out, he deserves some little attention.

James Washington, PIT

If Diontae Johnson is out with a concussion, the Steelers will most likely start James Washington. Washington is more of a big-play threat, so if you're an elite that offers bonus points for long-distance touchdowns, give him a closer look. He might also be a sneaky play in your DraftKings lineups this week.

Chase Claypool, PIT

I am a huge fan of Claypool. I think he's a freakish athlete, and it's only a matter of time before he becomes a star in this League. With Johnson hurt, a lot of people will be looking towards James Washington, which makes sense. It might even make more sense to stash Claypool.

Adam Humphries, TEN

A.J. Brown is still not even close to 100%, which means that Ryan Tannehill might be looking towards Adam Humphries for the next couple of games. Humphries is a shifty slot receiver who's always in the right place to make a play. He's not going to be a big touchdown guy, but I do think you should be able to get 10 to 12 DraftKings points from him each week.

Tight Ends

Jimmy Graham, CHI

The Bears brought in Graham in the offseason specifically because they planned to integrate him into their offense. Mitch Trubisky was not able to use him properly, but I guarantee you that Nick Foles will. I think Graham is a very sneaky pickup.

Drew Sample, CIN

Your inclination is to drop Sample after his horrible game against the Eagles, but that's to be expected from a really young player with limited playing experience. He's going to be inconsistent at times, and there is upside there too.

Harrison Bryant, CLE

Please keep your eyes on Bryant as the Browns coaching staff likes him. If you can make a stash at the end of your bench, he's someone who might pay off dividends towards the end of the season.

Mo Alie-Cox, IND

Alie-Cox has good value so long as Jack Doyle is not 100% healthy. He made a huge play this week against the Jets, and he's got good size and speed and is hard to cover. Philip Rivers loves throwing to his tight ends, so even if Doyle returns, there still is a role for Alie-Cox.

Jace Sternberger, GB

Do you remember Sternberger? He was the guy that was expected to be the Packers starting tight end before he got COVID. Are his three catches against the Saints the beginnings of good things to come? I think it just might be.

Gerald Everett, LAR

The Rams like Everett, and I expect that they will run more two tight end sets in the coming weeks now that he is healthy. He's never going to outproduce Tyler Higbee, but he still may have some standalone value, especially in leagues that require two tight ends.

