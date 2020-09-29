Many fantasy owners are most likely scrambling to replace star players throughout their rosters after injuries just continue to mount around the NFL. Injuries to running backs Tarik Cohen (Torn ACL) and Chris Carson (knee) as well as wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Mike Williams (hamstring), John Brown (calf), Henry Ruggs III (hamstring), Russell Gage (concussion), Diontae Johnson (concussion) have many fantasy owners scouring the waiver wire. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners do not want to overreact to a specific performance from the opening week. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing. It can also be an effective strategy playing daily fantasy football at DraftKings for lower ownership plays.

Here are several options to consider streaming in Week 4 as we approach kickoff!

Quarterback

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs NYG): Goff had a monster second half in Week 3 that almost led to the biggest come-back in Rams team history. The veteran signal caller has now accounted for six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) to go along with 588 yards passing in his last two games. The oddsmakers in Vegas are expecting the Rams offense to roll in Week 4 installing them as a 12.5-point home favorite.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs JAX): Burrow is still being started in less than 30-percent of leagues despite posting strong numbers throwing for 821 yards and five touchdowns in his first three games of his career. Don’t be surprised to see Burrow throw for multiple touchdowns for the third straight game when most owners will have him riding the pine once again. AJ Green and Tyler Boyd and the rest of the receiving cast will now face a Jaguars defense that has surrendered six passing touchdowns over the past two weeks.

Running Back

Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (at KC): Burkhead has 11 receptions to go along with 145 total yards and three touchdowns in his last two games with James White (personal) sitting due to the tragic death of his father. As we know with the strong propensity of Cam Newton to rely upon his running backs in the passing game, Burkhead is a strong game flow script in Week 4 when the Patriots take on the high-powered Chiefs offense. The veteran is a solid streaming option for those in need of help at the running back position.

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (vs NYG): Henderson is easily among the biggest surprises in fantasy football through three weeks after posting back-to-back 19-plus PPR efforts in his last two games taking over lead duties for the injured Cam Akers. The second-year pro, who is currently only being started in less than 34-percent of leagues, posted his first career 100-plus rushing yard game of his career Week 3 against the Bills. With the expected game flow of the Rams being able to move the ball at will against the Giants, Henderson should be looked at as a strong streaming flex option in all PPR fantasy leagues.

Wide Receiver

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (vs CLE): The model is high on a strong performance from the Cowboys in Week 4 and the chemistry appears to back between Gallup and Prescott after 14 targets in his last two games. In an expected shootout with Baker Mayfield and the Browns, Gallup is in line to continue his recent output. Started in less than 54-percent of leagues in Week 3, Gallup grabbed 6 of 9 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown and now gets a Browns defense that has allowed five touchdowns to opposing wideouts through three games.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (vs ATL): Lazard, started in just 26-percent of leagues, showcased his emerging talents on the primetime stage of Sunday Night football against the Saints. The clear WR2 on the Packers took over the lead role with star wide receiver Devante Adams out due to a hamstring injury. With or without Adams back, expect Lazard to feast on Monday Night against a porous Falcons defense that was just shredded by Bears back QB Nick Foles.

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN): If fellow WR Diontae Johnson is forced to miss Week 4 due to the concussion protocol, Washington is in line to produce strong numbers against the Titans. Owned in less than 15-percent of leagues, expect Washington to be among the most coveted players off the waiver wire this week. In a game the oddsmakers have posted with a 47.5-point total, expect Roethlisberger and the Steelers to take to the air against a Titans defense that allowed three passing touchdowns to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Week 3. Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster are in line to be the biggest beneficiaries of the increased volume of targets in Week 4.

Tight End

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at NYJ): If this season has taught us anything, it is that the New York Jets are perhaps the most inept team in the NFL in all three phases of the game thanks to head coach Adam Gase. The Jets have been outscored by 57 points in three games and have surrendered three passing touchdowns to opposing tight ends. With star WR Courtland Sutton lost for the season, the Broncos and backup QB Jeff Driskel leaned heavily on the second-year tight end in Week 3 against Tampa Bay. Expect Fant, who has scored in two of his first three games, to find the endzone on Thursday Night against the Jets as QB Brett Rypien makes his first career start.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs ATL): Streaming Tonyan at the tight end position, arguably the weakest position in fantasy, could pay huge dividends in Week 4. Catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, Tonyan is in line for increased target share if Davante Adams is forced to miss a second straight game. The third-year tight end, who had quietly scored in two straight games, looks to be a solid streaming option against a Falcons defense that has allowed a league-high 108 points (36/ per game) through three games.

Defense / Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts (at CHI)

The Colts defense was in this top spot last week and did not disappoint with two sacks and three interceptions of Jets QB Sam Darnold, returning two of them for touchdowns. The Colts D/ST should put up solid numbers once again on Sunday against the Bears. Through two games, Indianapolis has recorded nine sacks and six interceptions; expect those numbers to rise after Week 4.

Los Angeles Rams (vs NYG)

At first glance, most will not look to a Rams defense that struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 3. However, the Rams did record four sacks and cause two turnovers and now they get a Giants offense missing star RB Saquon Barkley in Week 4. Expect Aaron Donald to be in the face of QB Daniel Jones all day long and force several turnovers as the Giants will most likely be forced to become one-dimensional in the second half.

