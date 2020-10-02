NFL Week 4 Injury Report - Could Falcons Be Without Julio AND Ridley?

Before you finalize your Week 4 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

For a complete injury report and real-time updates, check out the FULL injury report at Fantasy SP. SI Fantasy PLUS and PRO members have Fantasy SP tools INCLUDED in their subscriptions.

FULL INJURY REPORT

Additionally, the Titans game against the Steelers has been POSTPONED for Week 4. Therefore, no players from either Tennessee or Pittsburgh will accumulate fantasy points this week, so make sure to adjust your rosters accordingly.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: WEEK TO WEEK

Garoppolo remains week-to-week heading into the 49ers' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at home. He didn't practice on Wednesday, likely giving backup QB Nick Mullens another opportunity after going 25 for 36 for 343 yards and a touchdown in their Week 3 victory against the New York Giants.

QB Tyrod Taylor - Los Angeles Chargers

INJURY: PUNCTURED LUNG/RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Head Coach Anthony Lynn has not ruled out Taylor for the Buccaneers game in Week 4. If he is unable to go, that would make it three consecutive starts for rookie QB Justin Herbert. Taylor is recovering from a ribs injury after the Chargers medical staff accidentally punctured his lung ahead of their matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

RB Raheem Mostert - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: MCL SPRAIN

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Mostert did not practice for San Francisco on Wednesday and his return to action remains murky. With Tevin Coleman on injured reserve, it looks like it will be the Jerick McKinnon and Jeffrey Wilson show once again in Santa Clara against the Eagles.

RB Kareem Hunt - Cleveland Browns

INJURY: GROIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Hunt was held out of Browns practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. If he is unable to go, current starter Nick Chubb would be in line for even more carries in a projected high-scoring affair against the Dallas Cowboys.

RB Cam Akers - Los Angeles Rams

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

The status on Akers continues to remain bleak for this week at home against the Giants.

RB Zack Moss - Buffalo Bills

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Moss participated in a limited practice on Thursday but still remains questionable for the Bills matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Check out this week's Week 4 picks from the SI MMQB Staff!

WR Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons and Packers have yet to publish their Week 4 injury reports with their game not taking place until Monday night. Adams sat out the Packers Sunday Night Football victory against the Saints in Week 3 and had a limited practice on Thursday.

WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

INJURY: HIGH ANKLE SPRAIN

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

It's good news for Saints fans as Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions. Nothing has been determined as of yet, but it looks like Thomas could be back this weekend.

WR Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Jones practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday and is expected to go on Monday night after missing Week 3 vs the Bears. The Falcons are in need of a win in the most desperate way, and having Julio on the field at least gets them closer when they travel to Green Bay.

WR Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Ridley missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury. The Falcons WR is currently the number one WR in fantasy this year and would be a devastating loss for both Matt Ryan as well as fantasy managers if he can't go against the Packers. In addition to Jones and Ridley being questionable for Week 4, WR Russell Gage is also recovering from a concussion.

WR Chris Godwin - Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: OUT

Godwin's MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain that will sideline him for Week 4 against the Chargers, and likely for Week 5 as well. Both Godwin and fellow Bucs WR Scotty Miller have missed both Wednesday and Thursday of practice.

WR D.J. Chark - Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURY: CHEST

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Chark was limited in practice on Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday. Having the extra few days from the Jaguars Week 3 Thursday Night Football loss should help his cause this week to return against the Cincinnati Bengals.

WR Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: FOOT

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Samuel is been designated to return from the Reserve/Injured list as well as being cleared to practice.

Via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Samuel is, "likely to return in Week 5 against the Dolphins."

WR D.J. Chark - Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURY: CHEST

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

The Jaguars offense looked lost in Week 3 without Chark in action and while he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he should be able to give it a go vs Cincinnati in Week 4. The extra few days of recovery should be a benefit for Chark.

WR Terry McLaurin - Washington Football Team

INJURY: THIGH

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

McLaurin had a limited practice session with Washington on Thursday and was a recent addition to the injury chart. He should be ok for their home matchup against Baltimore, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

WR Allen Lazard - Green Bay Packers

INJURY: CORE MUSCLE SURGERY

STATUS: INJURED RESERVE

TE Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: ON IR. OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS

TE Dawson Knox - Buffalo Bills

INJURY: CONCUSSION

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Knox was back at practice for Buffalo on Thursday and looks like he should be ready to go against the Raiders on Sunday.

Get Your Start/Sit Lineup Questions Answered

NFL Week 4 gets going with the Broncos and Jets, and our staff of experts are ready to help you win. Our community gets access to Sports Illustrated's Award-Winning Weekly Rankings and Projections. Each week they are completely customizable to your scoring system and league settings, and are consistently one of the most accurate in the industry. We were just recognized as a top 5 rankings provider out of 150 fantasy industry experts and analysts over the last three seasons!

Join Us: Fantasy lineups encounter player injuries and shake-ups every week, and many believe this year we're in for the most wild Sunday mornings ever. Not only will you get access to our industry award-winning fantasy rankings, we designed the all new SI Fantasy Plus membership around personal access to some of the top ranked fantasy players in the world. Join the club. Become a Member today and ask your questions every Sunday and all season long in our Premium Football room.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included.